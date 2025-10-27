Anne Coulter recently interviewed Corinna Cohn on her Substack page, “Unsafe.” Corinna is a transgender woman who transitioned in the late 1990s and had the surgeries. She is an outspoken critic of the transgender movement, particularly the transition of those under 21, and transgender women competing in women’s sports.

Corinna pointed out that transgender activists often resort to dramatic protest tactics rather than rational discussion. They are so wedded to ideology that there is no room for compromise. One example described is the use of “die-ins,” where young activists lie on the floor pretending to be dead, insisting that legislation would “kill” them. She views this behavior as manipulative, nihilistic, and emotionally damaging to impressionable youth, substituting rational debate with theatrical fearmongering.

The narrative advanced by some activists is that any opposition to their goals constitutes a “trans genocide.” This framing leaves no room for debate, painting opponents not as people with different viewpoints but as enemies bent on extermination. This mentality fosters radicalization and normalizes violence as a justified response.

Violence, Radicalization, and Media Influence

The conversation between Anne and Corinna turned to recent acts of violence, such as the shooting of Charlie Kirk. The assailant was identified as a gay man romantically involved with a transgender partner, and this connection supports Anne’s belief that a disproportionate number of recent violent activities have emerged from the transgender community. While acknowledging the danger of cognitive bias—seeing a trend based on recent high-profile cases—Corinna agreed that when adjusted for population size, transgender individuals are overrepresented in mass shootings.

The causes of this trend are attributed to both psychological and cultural factors. Many young transgender people, Corinna argues, are already vulnerable, socially isolated, or struggling with mental health issues. Instead of fostering resilience, activists and organizations amplify narratives of victimization and doom. By continually insisting that society wants transgender individuals dead, leaders may be pushing fragile youth toward despair and violence.

Unfortunately, mainstream outlets amplify these activist narratives uncritically, suppressing nuance or dissenting voices. Furthermore, activists are said to have gained influence in media institutions, shaping coverage to reflect their preferred narratives. As a result, the public is presented with exaggerated claims of danger, while serious discussions of the long-term consequences of transition or alternative viewpoints are minimized.

Psychological and Social Explanations

A significant part of the discussion explored why certain individuals gravitate toward transgender identity or radical activism. Several explanations were discussed:

Childhood isolation and bullying: Many future activists are said to have grown up feeling excluded or mistreated, leading them to carry resentment into adulthood. Adoption and autism: Adopted children and those diagnosed with autism, according to research cited, are disproportionately likely to identify as transgender. Corinna suggests this may be due to difficulties forming peer relationships, insecurity about belonging, or coping with social disconnection. Family dynamics: In Corinna’s case, her father was much older and distant, while she felt more affinity with the women in their family. This lack of male role models contributed to her desire to transition. Class and culture: Transitions are more prevalent in affluent Western societies, whereas they are less common in places such as Africa or the Middle East. Some argue that upper-middle-class families, particularly in progressive circles, may derive social status from having a transgender child. Look at the number of movie stars with trans children.

These explanations paint a picture of transgender identification not as a purely biological reality but as a socially mediated phenomenon heavily influenced by personal history, mental health, and cultural context.

Transition Outcomes and Suicide Rates

Corinne offered a sobering account of undergoing sex reassignment surgery at the age of 19. Motivated by a romantic ideal of saving herself for true love, she believed that changing her body would allow her to live authentically and find happiness. In retrospect, she describes this as delusional thinking. Surgery, she argues, does not make someone into the opposite sex; it only allows them to become a “pretender.”

Surgical and hormonal transition often fails to deliver what is promised: intimacy, acceptance, or peace of mind. Instead, it can exacerbate alienation, making it difficult to form close relationships due to secrecy and a fear of rejection. Corinna referenced Swedish research showing that suicide rates remain significantly higher among fully transitioned individuals than among their peers. Rather than alleviating distress, transition may entrench it, leaving individuals feeling betrayed by false promises.

She cautions young people that pursuing transition as a way to resolve unhappiness or social isolation is misguided. Instead of granting belonging, it may cut them off from key aspects of human connection, particularly fulfilling sexual relationships.

Anger, Toxic Masculinity, and Gender Identity

Another thread of the conversation revolved around anger within parts of the transgender community. Corinna distinguished between those who quietly transition and live private lives versus those who become activists, hostile toward society. Some of these individuals harbor resentment toward women, directing their anger at the very gender they aspired to become. Others adopt aggressive behaviors—such as competing in women’s sports—not out of genuine identity but as a way to dominate and provoke.

The podcast also explored how transgender identity intersects with masculinity. Some trans women are portrayed as embodying a hyper-aggressive masculinity, weaponized under the guise of femininity. Corinna cited examples of activists or athletes who seem to derive pleasure from upsetting women, framing it as a manifestation of unresolved anger rather than authentic gender expression.

Social Media, Radical Communities, and Grooming

Social media is a two-edged sword when it comes to the trans problem. On one hand, they provide a connection for isolated youth, especially those growing up in small or conservative towns. On the other hand, they expose vulnerable individuals to manipulation, grooming, and radicalization. Online “hug boxes” encourage constant affirmation, which can lead to dependency. Meanwhile, predators and ideological activists exploit these spaces to convince young people that their discomfort with puberty or social exclusion means they are transgender.

This dynamic, she argues, fosters radicalism, where youth are encouraged to see their families and communities as enemies. They are then primed to adopt extreme views, sometimes escalating into destructive or violent behavior.

A Warning

The podcast concluded with a personal reflection and an appeal for advocacy. Corinna asserts that transition does not solve the problems it promises to fix. Instead, it leaves individuals scarred, alienated, and often angrier than before. She warns against encouraging youth to pursue medical transition, describing it as a lifelong pretense that cannot deliver true change.

I found Corinna’s point of view to be thoughtful and rational, based on her firsthand experience. She is trying to warn the public to delve deeper into what’s going on with trans, especially when parents have a child who is unsure of their identity. Many trans women took the ultimate steps because they didn’t have appropriate role models or support during their formative years. Parents must avoid stigmatizing their children in favor of helping them manage an uncomfortable identity.

When I think of evil people in our society, school teachers who act as trans groomers are near the top of the list. They understand the demographics of their students and are able to identify those most vulnerable, targeting them specifically. This grooming is done secretly, without the parents’ knowledge. Then, when confronted about the secrecy, the teachers claim they are in control of the children’s development, not the parents.

