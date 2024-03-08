A Doritos ambassador from Spain has been fired by the brand after comments made on 𝕏 resurfaced, exposing their depraved pedophilic fantasies. The 24-year-old ambassador, who identifies as a non-binary transgender female, allegedly posted several questionable things back in 2014 and 2015 which include shaming victims of rape and sexual fantasies involving minors.

The fifty-second Doritos Spain “Crunch Talks” clip which was originally posted on Doritos Spain’s Instagram account features Samantha Hudson (born Iván González Ranedo) and a second participant discussing self-esteem, while a table full of Doritos bags can be seen in the foreground.

The now deleted posts in question include one from October 5th, 2015 where Hudson described wanting to shove a 12-year-old girl in his rectum, saying, “Quiero hacer cosas gamberras, como meterme a una niña de 12 años por el ojete,” or “I want to do hooligan things, like putting a 12-year-old girl in the ass.”

Making light of victims of rape, Hudson posted just ten days later, “Odio a las mujeres que son víctimas de violación y que recurren a centros de autoayuda para superar su trauma. K putas pesadas (sic.)” or “I hate women who are victims of rape and who turn to self-help centers to overcome their trauma. What heavy whores.”

The third post from the image above was said to have been posted in July 2014, Hudson:

“Acabo de pasarle la lengua a mi prima pequeña por la vagina” or “I just passed my little cousin’s tongue through the vagina and she smiled at me. The little ones too. They deserve pleasure.”

This post seems to have been fabricated with Hudson’s official account being created in April 2015.

Daily Mail reported there was yet another alleged post published by Hudson on May 10, 2020, that read, “In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I’m a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.”

Some news outlets have defended Hudson’s posts saying the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards winner for Best Spanish Act was a minor himself when they were written and such, their posts calling to sexually abuse a 12-year-old girl should be forgiven. Other outlets have stressed that Hudson was never considered a “brand ambassador” and was merely featured in a 50-second clip that has since been removed from Doritos Spain’s Instagram account.

All of Hudson’s videos are disturbing, with many showing depraved sexual acts, acts of violence, blasphemy, and images of suicide. Hudson’s song “Peluchito” features an animated blue “Furry” wolf throughout the video while the video “y Papa Topo - Por España” references transphobia and sexual abuse in the Catholic church:

“Paco paquillo, sexy leader, you will be my bishop and I will be your altar boy. I am your slave, I am your submissive , put a leash on me, take me with you to mass. I am not dull, make me a rope, with the collars, with the collars of your wife. I really like your eaglet like the trout likes trout . For Spain, Paco, you make me a villain. Against the wall, shoot me. For Spain, daddy, leave me pretty, leave me flirtatious in a gutter ."

In another video, Hudson is seen sitting on a bed, clipping his toenails with a diary lying on the bed that reads “SLUT GAY DICK”. In the Super Preñada video, Hudson pretends to be pregnant, breastfeeds his newborn “baby” (a babydoll), and later throws it in the dumpster.

In addition to past vulgar and pedophilic posts, Hudson, a self-proclaimed “anti-capitalist” and “Marxist,” has more recently advocated for “annihilating, completely destroying, and abolishing the traditional family.”

Hudson took to 𝕏 on Wednesday in an attempt to explain away these past comments saying, he recognizes that these are “comments that are totally out of place, unpleasant and offensive.”

This wasn’t the first time Hudson has acknowledged the posts. In July of 2021, he posted on then-Twitter “Anyway, I feel terrible having written that at some point in my life just to try to get attention and act ‘fun’. I was 15 years old and thought that being silly like that and frivolizing about such delicate topics was the best thing to do. I apologize to everyone.”

Shortly after the news of these old posts began to populate on 𝕏, the hashtag #BoycottDoritos started to trend. The story quickly went viral on the platform with calls to “Bud Light Doritos,” which references the successful 2023 campaign to Boycott Bud Light after choosing trans activist and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to represent the once popular brand. It’s important to note that the Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney partnership cost Anheuser-Busch close to $400 million in sales after the successful boycott campaign launched against the beer brand.

NBC News reported Wednesday that the “nacho” chip brand, owned by PepsiCo’s subsidiary, Frito-Lay was not aware of Hudson’s past posts until after the clip was published on their Instagram account. Once made aware, they immediately distanced themselves from the “influencer” and condemned Hudson’s statements.

“We [Doritos Spain] recently created a content series with Samantha Hudson, a local influencer. After the campaign started, we were made aware of Samantha’s deleted Tweets from around 2015,” it said. “We have ended the relationship and stopped all related campaign activity due to the comments. We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind.”

