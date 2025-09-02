Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John T's avatar
John T
1d

I can give one example that what you are saying is jaded. The have been laws on the books for immigration for years. The have failed to have been enforced for years. Trump enforces them. Judges decide to block laws that were enacted by Congress that the Executive branch is carrying out. People decry the Executive branch for overstepping its bounds and separation of powers when it is actually the Judicial branch that is overstepping its bounds. Illegal immigrants don't have the same Constitutional protections that citizens have no matter what some people say. The deployments of the military that he has made to this point have not been unconstitutional up to this point. The only people that have complained are liberals and illegal immigrants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
20h

The trust value of a country seems akin to the goodwill of a company. You can't touch it, but, like air, you know if it isn't there. It isn't just about having money. Thomas Sowell writes about growing up in Harlem with a high level of community trust. My area was the same, even though looking back, some areas were poor working-class areas, but it was safe/tranquil, though behind closed doors, surely some were grim, as my house was with an alcoholic parent. Decades ago, an Israeli friend said she felt unsafe in US grocery stores because there was no security. Now we have armed security, dirty stores, and a malaise that covers everything like dust.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture