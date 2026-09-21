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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
11h

I wonder if the proliferation of the tip jars diminishes the desire to go to a grown up restaurant where there is table service? The whole point of the restaurant is to get service you don't get at Big Five. I wonder if this reduces the understanding of the service in restaurants and the elevated experience? I have no clue, but there is something that is being diluted. Because I am middle-aged and Catholic, so double whammy of guilt, I always tip. However, my kid does not, noting the difference in experiences. The young also hate AI slop. So I wonder if the coffee shop tip jars will disappear and tips will only appear where they traditionally arose. But in the end, this doesn't change the requirement: share your tips with the guys in the back and the bartenders making the drinks.

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Laggy's avatar
Laggy
13h

Dude the table of 6 that orders almost nothing…I had a 3-top last night. $37 for happy hour. Split 3 ways. Like dude, I’ll pay lol. One of you can’t cover the bill?!?!!

Also, when big tops split there’s always an idiot with cash.

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