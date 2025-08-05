Wrong Speak Publishing

Elizabeth
15h

In SoCal I am treated to weekly demonstrations by boomers in affluent area protesting Trump's fascism. Somehow I don't think any of them were at the demonstrations trying to undo all the truly fascists measure implemented including vax passports. What I would add is that the Cultural Marxism of victimhood has spread to affluent first generation immigrants. I noticed this about 5 years ago from someone who was a multi-millionaire. Recently, I overheard relatively well-off first generation immigrants say ICE only when after non-whites. Well, that kind of makes sense when you consider that those of European descent came well over a 100 years ago in boats dubbed the floating coffin to be thrown into working/housing hellholes. And, well, Black Americans, we all know that their situation was even worse. Much of their lineage pre-date almosts all of the European immigrants who came in 1880s and later. I remember a time when we were grateful the suffering others endured so we could have a better life.

John Dzurak
16h

Judging people en masse by "when" they were born is as useful as judging others by their gender or skin color. Political history, even when accompanied by mass killings/genocide attempts, is a continuum, not a solo event.

