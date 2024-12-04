Given what we know of human nature and the record of degradation evident in totalitarian states, surveillance and censorship present obvious and immediate problems. Surveillance by itself has proven to alter behavior severely. The millions of cameras that pervade our environment, the thousands of satellites watching from the sky, and the electronics we all carry or use in our homes record every move and decision. Actual surveillance is powerful, but just the suspicion of surveillance causes self-correction, and the justified thought that always accompanies forced behavior changes further modifies thoughts and ideas.

Censorship directly removes data, facts, and opinions from communication channels before they reach people. The media in totalitarian states block all regime-opposing narratives, whether true or not. There is no need to change minds from ideas they have never seen. But censorship does even greater harm. The threat of personal censorship in the woke culture of being offended has the obvious effect of skewing what people are willing to say. The threat to one’s livelihood, reputation, and even participation in society makes mutes of all but the bravest.



The backlash against censorship has temporarily driven the censors underground and forced them to pivot from in-your-face digital speech enforcement into a softer approach of “educating” the public on misinformation rather than erasing it outright. Censorship “experts” teach researchers and civilians about the nature of disinformation in workshops and seminars, sidestepping the role as a social media censor and re-branding themselves as educators providing education.



That narrative plays out in schools where teaching kids how to discern news information is euphemistically called media literacy. Naturally, all examples of disinformation are right-side views challenging leftist regime narratives and all being taught by leftist teachers, making media literacy little more than thinly disguised propaganda and indoctrination.

Censorship is at its worst and most damaging in education where young minds are susceptible to manipulation. A 2024 survey of college students found that 66 percent self-censor and change what they say and write to avoid repercussions from professors and schoolmates. When asked to rate schools for free speech, students put Harvard and Columbia at the bottom with an “abysmal” score.

More alarming, 69 percent of students surveyed thought it acceptable to shout down speakers and 32 percent were okay with violence being used to stop speakers on campus. When discussions are one-sided, professors invalidate any opposite views, and even classroom texts are slanted, students “learn” what it is safe to say and think. Truth or facts play little role in mob mentality. Once one compromises one’s integrity it becomes easy to go along to get along and be transformed by whatever environment the overlords manufacture, whether real or imagined.



There was a time when encouraging critical thinking and debate was considered an important part of education. This is no longer true. Many educators have been forced out or have left out of frustration or fear. Radical ideologies like CRT, DEI, anti-racism, and fourth-wave feminism have become dogma more important than the classical liberal education that built the West.



The transsexual confusion agenda has spiked the number of confused minors, and not because trans kids were oppressed or closeted and just waiting to come out. The trans explosion is the direct result of manipulative indoctrination that has been frighteningly effective by targeting sexuality, already a charged-up subject for the young, and forcing students to deny reality, both proven brainwashing techniques. If continued, the long-term effect of transgenderism on society will be devastating.



Behavioral modification and forced conformity rule the educational scene. Indoctrination programs driving climate cultism and anti-racism are terraforming young minds, despite the lack of valid proof and continued debate on both issues. This is ideological warfare for the minds of the next generations. The leftist blunt force censorship of opposing views in schools and on college campuses makes the Borg-like mind hive nearly inevitable.



However, the situation goes far deeper. We are confronted with an expanding program aimed at controlling thoughts and minds. The methods of controlling minds are myriad. The more blunt methods of brainwashing were first seen seventy years ago in North Korea, and feature torture, drugs, and hypnosis. While those are still used on an individual basis today, other more insidious methods of thought control attack societies more broadly.

The public tends to think of Google as an innocent technological convenience that gives them access to information. While it has done that, most people do not realize that Google has been a massive DARPA mind control research project under the guise of business research into advertising from the beginning. Tests done on Google search algorithms have proven wildly successful in mind control. TikTok and other platforms have used similar tools to manipulate their users. The multiple subtle techniques are nearly undetectable, especially to a mind softened with false data, drugs, and the woke mind virus.



The addition of sophisticated AI to the mix cannot be underestimated. AI and the velocity of computing allow for the targeting of individual minds at inconceivable speed and volume, adjusting and coloring messages in real-time. AI programming skewed left and woke is rendering youth vulnerable, stupid, and thoroughly dependent on AI for answers, like a sophisticated magic eight ball that feeds them the illusion of wisdom and knowledge.



We already live in an absurd world where two people sitting next to each other would rather tap on their phones than actually face and talk to each other. With AI soon becoming indistinguishable from a real person, the social fabric may be completely shredded.



The problem is one of diametrically opposed paradigms. One view assumes man is innately inclined toward good and gets better with more freedom. The other thinks man is a barbaric animal that must be trained and forced into social behavior or is at best a machine requiring programming. The “man is basically bad” camp also includes an aversion to freedom as far too dangerous. This philosophy has forged a long and brutal list of cruel attempts to control man “for his own good.”



Thus comes the obsession with behavioral modification. The current scheme is evident in the growing list of psychoactive drugs meant not to cure but merely to suppress man’s baser urges. We have already seen the downside to these psychoactive drugs with corresponding increases in suicides and mass shootings that directly parallel their widespread use. Acts that were extremely rare 75 years ago are now daily events.



The latest behavioral modification scheme is neural manipulation. There is no scientific basis for any accurate diagnosis or any hope of curing anything by shooting electricity into a brain, only the reactive urge to strike out at an ill-conceived target.



The drugs and behavioral modification aim at the normalization of thought to achieve an equity of mind reminiscent of themes in Orwell’s 1984 and Huxley’s Brave New World. With the additional burden of heavy ideological indoctrination taking place in schools, and the insidious manipulation AI can do with social media, the odds of the younger generations escaping mind capture with anything resembling free thought might seem low. However, bringing these attempts to control their minds into the light of day is a start. Add good education that stimulates their curiosity and fosters free thought and critical thinking, and they just might have a chance.

