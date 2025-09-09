Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AaronKM's avatar
AaronKM
5h

It's interesting, probably more comical than anything else, when it comes to democrats. It's never a matter of doing all the wrong things and never learning from them, what it is - is a 'communication error' of s I me sort. Somehow, democrats have the idea that if only they had communicated their ideas more, or better, or more widely, or in a particular form, or whatever else they conjure up as being reasons for their lack of popularity and failure to succeed. Failures to communicate their messaging 'just right' is what it all boils down to as according to DC inner-beltway liberal eliteist politicians and news pundits. The problem here is that they DID get their messaging through and always have - how the hell else could they fail in messaging when they have Hollywood and 95% of all media pushing their narratives and agendas? What they somehow miss is that the whole world heard their messaging and at least, the majority of the US said, "Nope!"

When the democrat platform consists of absolutely ZERO policy proposals and attractive potential resolutions to deal with all the shit that Prdsident Trump is now dealing with (the sloppy leftovers of criminal politicians both left and right, present and past) and is absolutely 100% purely trashing the sitting Prdsident who IS making significant headway in undoing much of what should never have been done that culminates ito a much stronger nation economically, militarily, socially and in every other way possible, it should come as no surprise to democrats why their party I is in the shitter and swirling faster by the day, not far from going down the sewage pipes.

Of the many notables here, considering the history of the democrat party, it's like trying to polish the proverbial turd. Democrats decide thag they'll need to stop attacking Republican politicians and presidents, re-label themselves as the 'new democrats, 'pragmatic and responsible'. For one, since when were democrats ever pragmatic or responsible? And two, re-label themselves? Sort of like their whole big start up I f a group called 'no labels' - a group that wasn't right, left, Republican or Democdat, they were just 'no labels', better known as all liberal democrats. It was a deceptive play. Deceit - one of the democrat party's favorite tactics. You see, democrats forever have to manipulate and sugarcoat, employ euphemisms to make their policy proposals more attractive and palatable. For example, calling abortion - the murder of unborn babies - 'reproductive healthcare' and 'reproductive jhstice'. See how much more palatable those are than just calling abortion murder? Or, 'no one is illegal' pertaining to illegal migrants. Sounds all soft and more acceptable but, no, anyone in a foreign nation who has overstayed their permitted tine, licensing, or otherwise, is illegally in thag foreign nation. It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from or what country you're in. And yes, this applies to any American not legally in a foreign nation, including Mexico. Democrats are always scheming on how best to undercut, however wrong, illegal, or immoral the measures are tha t need to be executed for their success and wins. Lawfare - check. Subvert constitutional law - check. Upend constitutional law - check. Plans to pack the supreme court - check. Attempted assassination attemps on US Presidents - check. Successful assassinations of US Presidents - check. All their manufactured lies, hoaxes, false actors, fake victims, especially since 2016 to the current day - all check!

Democrats were holding out hope that all of their bullshit wouldn't surface and see the light of day ag least until after they had regained power. But they overplayed their criminal hand, they, like the criminal that they are, became so proud and arrogant, believing that they were untouchable. But they aren't untouchable. We sent President Trump back to clean up all the shit. Every day more people are awakening to who and whag he democrat party criminal syndicate really is and a great many are making their exodus to the Republican party. The world now sees everything thst democrats did, how they wasted our money, our time, time that could have been much better used, their outright hatred for the US, Americans, and western values.

An interesting theory that I heard proposed in the past week: its strange how the American left and radical Islam are so close to one another given their polar opposite positions on virtually everything. But the one thing they do have in common is hatred of western values, free speech, individual liberty, etc. Together, if allowed and not stopped, the Anerican left and radical Islam would utterly destroy the US. But then, once they did that, radical Islam would simply begin forcing American leftist gays and lesbians off thd tops of buildings, subjugating females, murdering the rest at which point, radical Islam would raise its flag over thd US White House, declare victory and establish its goal of a worldwide caliphate.

Perhaps this sheds a bit of light on what's going wrong with the democrat party. They have officially destroyed themselves and whag remains, will ultimately destroy itself over time.

Just out of curiosity: anyone else happen to notice all the politicians that we never see or hear from anymore? Just sayin'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anon E. Mousse's avatar
Anon E. Mousse
29m

I would grieve not one moment were the party of the people to disappear. They have not an idea nor a plan to offer. Moreover, a decade of carping piled up on a long stint of promised "wealth distribution" have left me eager to distance myself socially and politically.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture