There has been considerable discussion recently about the state of the Democratic Party, as it seeks to determine why it lost the 2024 election and what changes are needed to make the party more competitive. Everyone understands that the progressive wing has taken over the party, moving it far left of center, and they have implemented an ideology that most Americans cannot accept. What should be done about it?

Traditional Democrats observing the party’s post-mortem are surprised that party influencers are unable to accept the reality demonstrated by the 2024 election. Reality showed that most Americans supported Trump and rejected left-wing ideas.

Progressives believe that everyone who voted for Trump is ignorant or misinformed. They also think that their plan for a cultural reconstruction of American society is the proper one for a 21st-century Western society. That vision imagines universal equality and the transformation of the federal government into a true nanny state. It also envisions the implementation of the neoliberal state, which is a code word for a form of socialism. Borders must be open so that America can become a fully functioning multicultural society.

In this telling, when white people become a minority, their influence will fade, and the elites on the left can take full control. These left elites are white, but they’re qualified to rule because they are the “smart” whites, who really understand what society needs.

A significant obstacle stands in the way of any move toward the center, however. The majority of the Democrats in Congress are now progressives who support the progressive master plan. Even some traditional Democrats have drunk the Kool-Aid. A few days ago, James Carvell, the respected Democrat curmudgeon, said that Democrats must open “Pandora’s Box” and grab power to save democracy. After regaining control of Congress, they must quickly make the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico new states and expand the Supreme Court to 13 justices. These provide a diagnosis of Carvell’s case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

It might be useful here to consult the history books. Let’s go back to the period from 1980 to 1992, covering the Reagan and Bush presidencies. The Democratic Party was at a low ebb and was seeking a path back from the wilderness. The party focused on four specific areas to reposition itself.

They moved toward the center under the label “New Democrat.” The goal was to combine market-based economic policies with a moderate form of social liberalism, signaling the end of big government.

They countered Reagan’s image as the Teflon president by shifting from straight criticism of him to redefining themselves as pragmatic and responsible, thereby separating themselves from the old New Deal ideology.

They worked to regain the loyalty of middle-class voters by advocating for women, minorities, and the disadvantaged, while co-opting Reagan’s law-and-order philosophy.

Lastly, they identified and targeted specific voter groups. One such group was suburban voters who the excesses of liberalism had alienated.

Bill Clinton exemplified the new Democratic approach and utilized it to win the 1992 election.

Back then, it took the Democrats twelve years to recover, as it took that long to devise and implement an effective strategy. Crashed ideologies are difficult to discard because they were a party’s primary driver before the crash. The Democrats ran two uncompetitive candidates in 1984 and 1988: Walter Mondale, who won only one state, and Michael Dukakis, who won ten states.

How will this history lesson apply to today’s Democratic Party? It looks like a bigger mountain to climb because the party is farther to the left than it was in 1980.

The early 2028 momentum shows the leading candidates as Harris, Buttigieg, Newsome, and AOC. It’s hard to imagine Harris being nominated. Her nomination would be a case of insanity – doing the same dumb thing over and over again. Pete Buttigieg is the Democrat with gravitas, articulate and smart. He also checks the box of the first gay president, to make all the identity politics folks happy. Pete has a big problem, though. In the south, he polls 0% support among black people. That would be fatal. Newsome is overseeing the implosion of his state, proving that socialism as an ideology and a working government are very different animals.

Then we have AOC, who is leading the charge to replace the old guard with the young radicals. Her popularity stems from Gen Z, who lean towards socialism. They view the old guard as worthless, largely due to their inability to defeat Trump and retain control of Congress.

AOC and her ideological cohorts have energy and speak to issues that the generation worries about, which has caused an increase in far-left candidates entering the stage. Zoltan Mamdani is running for mayor of New York, and Omar Fateh is running for mayor of Minneapolis. In Seattle, Katie Wilson looks to unseat Mayor Bruce Harrell in the Democratic primary. In Albuquerque, Alex Uballez is challenging Mayor Tim Keller.

These developments are predictable. The mainstream Democrats have been neutered by their lack of ideology and leadership. A new generation of Democrats is rising, but they are too far to the left. The logical outcome is that this radical left momentum will die at the ballot box. Some candidates will win, but the ideology is too radical to survive. Out of the ashes of its fall will come a new, more centrist Democratic ideology, one that is more centrist in philosophy.

Share

This is the left’s version of Trump populism, a rejection of platforms that don’t address the needs of the American people, but it can’t unravel itself from radicalism, which will be its downfall.

The radical left ideology could reach its peak in time for the 2028 election, making it difficult for them to win. A Republican victory could put the Democrats on the sidelines for an additional eight years, repeating the experience of a twelve-year rebuild plan.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.