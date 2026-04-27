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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
4h

"The left has embraced the Arab point of view as an oppressed race and become more anti-semitic. A piece of the right has joined the opposition because they feel Trump is putting Israeli objectives above America’s interests." This does sum it up but without the profanity used by both sides. Considering the CIA overthrew the regime and placed in the Shah, I can't help but wonder if we created the mess of Iran or whether it was inevitable.

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