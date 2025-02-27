The left never tires of the Trump is Hitler angle of attack, although, since the election, the rhetoric has been downgraded to his "authoritarian" behavior with respect to DOGE. Apparently, he's no longer Hitler.
Wrong Speak Publishing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The definition of authoritarian is someone who favors or enforces strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom. The meaning of freedom is the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint in choice or action. How is Trump coercing or constraining the American people? He is not demanding strict obedience to his authority, and he plans to use the legal rights of the executive to work in the public interest. If you are in the country illegally, you are not protected. If you have a job in the federal government, your job may be in jeopardy due to Trump's effort to trim the bureaucracy. The stakes are high, with the national debt at $ 35T, and without action, the country is moving toward bankruptcy.
Now that the Democrats have lost control of the government, they have resorted to yelling and screaming about what Trump is doing. To them, he's making unilateral decisions without consulting Congress or relying on Congressional legislation to validate his objectives. He's destroying the Constitution. Interesting thoughts coming from a group that wants to rewrite the Constitution or, better yet, replace it. I guess when you're on the losing side, you have to make up stuff.
Pro tip: whenever the Democrats accuse the Republicans of doing something, that something is what they're doing. Not only did they make unilateral decisions under Biden, but they also kept them secret. We can ask who ran the country for the last four years, but that's a secret, too. Was it Dr. Jill?
Trump has the right to manage executive branch personnel according to his liking, subject to the controls exerted by Congress over the departments he oversees. For example, he can't eliminate the Department of Education, but he can redirect it and reorganize it.
The Democrats are searching for and employing activist judges to block some of Trump's initiatives. There is no justification for the Dems attempting to block initiatives the president was elected to undertake, especially when they identify enormous fraud, abuse, and corruption. The Dems are trying to keep a lid on their malfeasance to minimize the political damage, but enough has been brought out already to be embarrassing. One wonders whether the Democratic Party holds its support together by operating a system of corruption. These lawsuits are part of the battle to protect the establishment's money maker.
If you are against rooting out corruption, you must be FOR corruption.
We imagine that DOGE makes many Republican lawmakers nervous. What was their involvement in the waste, corruption, and theft? Why didn't they complain about this before? Their failure supports the theory of a uni-party, where both parties are equally corrupt. In other words, the establishment wings of both parties are partners in the corruption game.
These lawsuits may proceed through three steps: district court, circuit court, and the Supreme Court. The final rulings will depend on the political leanings of the ruling judges. One assumes the higher the court, the more likely the rulings will be based on the Constitution rather than politics, although that may be wishful thinking.
Executive orders are tools for the president to take action in areas under his exclusive control. The Democrats are claiming that many of Trump's executive orders are unconstitutional. Most of their concerns are invalid.
Executive orders were first used by FDR in 1937. George Bush did none, Obama and Trump 45 signed several (less than 10), and Biden did 23. Trump 47 did 25.
It has become fashionable to use executive orders to reverse those of the previous administration. Their use has expanded during the Trump years because anything involving Trump is seen as invalid. Biden reversed many of Trump's first-term initiatives because they ran counter to the radical left agenda. Now, Trump is reversing Biden's orders because he wants to undo Biden's agenda.
The left is promoting a Constitutional Crisis theory, asserting that Trump is using powers he does not have. A Constitutional Crisis occurs when courts tell a president he is prohibited from a specific action, and he ignores them. We are a long way from there.
Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.
Wrong Speak Publishing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
One major issue is that the federal government has been being run so far out of line with constitutionality that most people see constitutionally-sound actions and policies as being unconstitutional. Many people, perhaps even most, including myself, are not all that well informed on what all IS truly constitutionally-sound partly due to lack of interest in government & economics all the way back in highshool, partly for never having taken a course in civics, and partly just by watching and listening to the daily ins and outs of what the government is up to from o n e day to the next. Speaking only for myself, a conservative Republican, hard-core, 3 time vote-caster for President Trump, I recognize that my knowledge is lacking but I'm not 'out there' or 'lost'. I can easily see the shit show that Trump has been subjected to and I know that every last bit of it was entirely illegal, corrupt, and worthy of countless crines by many people, a number of them eligible fir high crines, treason, and execution. Of course, this isn't to mention all of the involvements outside of the halls of congress and the white house that for years, many in government are being alleged to have been involved in - and I mean from Barry and faux Joe and back several decades. Those crimes alone will square the adjudication but that's for another entry. For the record, the moring news right now is showing a clip on how young kids are praying for Pope Francis. Kudos to praying but I can't help but think, "if they only knew". I'm wiling to bet that that man will be interred with his red shoes on.
I see a big issue with those who are on the far left, the everyday person who calls themselves 'democrats' either because family or friends are, or because it seems to be the 'cool' thing to be or even just the everyday any other, mindless person who truly just does not have a clue whether because of mental defect or just a complete lack of interest or caring. I would be remiss to overlook 'anti-Trumpers', most of whom I would guess oppose Trump not because they truly know Trump and his goals, objectives, and policies but because their now 8+ years into a position they simply cannot back out of. Some may eventually but not all - even after everything they thought, believed, were told all never cone to fruition, in fact, quite the opposite is what they are going to find.
I'm not sure how any person can align themselves with the democrat party at this point, or ever for that matter when considering the history of the party. But that too is for another entry. Today, the democrat party favors war, censorship, cancelation, upending of the constitution, restricted speech, the genital mutilation of minors seeking irreversible unattainable objectives,unchecked abortion and the right to allow the newly born to die if he or she is born despite all measures to terminate and murder and the removal of our 2A rights. I honestly cannot see how anyone aligns with any of that.
I think the very best indicator of what's what at any given moment today can best be determined by how loud they scream. How does it go? Those who scream the loudest.... Democrats are now screaming bloody urder because DOGE is right over the target, if not already well dug down into the waste, fraud, and abuse. A lot of people have been getting kickbacks, a lot of people were hanging out on Epstein island, a lot of people are about to be completely exposed and they are not happy. I always say, if you're that unhappy about all of this perhaps better choices should have been made. We make our own beds and we will all lie in our own beds. I would not want to be in their beds. I am quite happy in my own.
Our educational system has deliberately kept the citizens ignorant of the constitution and the philosophy behind it. My brother is 8 years older than me and I remember when I was a teenager he brought up the value of reading The Federalist Papers. I had never heard of them. I read them recently but need to revisit it. It has been suggested that every US citizen read the Declaration of Independence on July 4 and the Constitution on September 17 every year. Our short attention spans and desire to be spoon fed makes that endeavor a challenge. I have red each document only once in the last several years so I am as guilty as everyone else. Also, based on what I hear coming out of the mouths of many people in congress, they are as ignorant of the constitution as the populace. Then their audience simply repeats the accusation. How can you take an oath to defend the constitution if you do not understand it? Instead, we have elected leaders who have been screaming for years to dismantle our founding documents. If they are so terrible why have they lasted over 200 years. I believe this is a critical time in our history. If we don’t get this right, the great American experiment is over. 😢