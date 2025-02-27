The left never tires of the Trump is Hitler angle of attack, although, since the election, the rhetoric has been downgraded to his "authoritarian" behavior with respect to DOGE. Apparently, he's no longer Hitler.

The definition of authoritarian is someone who favors or enforces strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom. The meaning of freedom is the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint in choice or action. How is Trump coercing or constraining the American people? He is not demanding strict obedience to his authority, and he plans to use the legal rights of the executive to work in the public interest. If you are in the country illegally, you are not protected. If you have a job in the federal government, your job may be in jeopardy due to Trump's effort to trim the bureaucracy. The stakes are high, with the national debt at $ 35T, and without action, the country is moving toward bankruptcy.

Now that the Democrats have lost control of the government, they have resorted to yelling and screaming about what Trump is doing. To them, he's making unilateral decisions without consulting Congress or relying on Congressional legislation to validate his objectives. He's destroying the Constitution. Interesting thoughts coming from a group that wants to rewrite the Constitution or, better yet, replace it. I guess when you're on the losing side, you have to make up stuff.

Pro tip: whenever the Democrats accuse the Republicans of doing something, that something is what they're doing. Not only did they make unilateral decisions under Biden, but they also kept them secret. We can ask who ran the country for the last four years, but that's a secret, too. Was it Dr. Jill?

Trump has the right to manage executive branch personnel according to his liking, subject to the controls exerted by Congress over the departments he oversees. For example, he can't eliminate the Department of Education, but he can redirect it and reorganize it.

The Democrats are searching for and employing activist judges to block some of Trump's initiatives. There is no justification for the Dems attempting to block initiatives the president was elected to undertake, especially when they identify enormous fraud, abuse, and corruption. The Dems are trying to keep a lid on their malfeasance to minimize the political damage, but enough has been brought out already to be embarrassing. One wonders whether the Democratic Party holds its support together by operating a system of corruption. These lawsuits are part of the battle to protect the establishment's money maker.

If you are against rooting out corruption, you must be FOR corruption.

We imagine that DOGE makes many Republican lawmakers nervous. What was their involvement in the waste, corruption, and theft? Why didn't they complain about this before? Their failure supports the theory of a uni-party, where both parties are equally corrupt. In other words, the establishment wings of both parties are partners in the corruption game.

These lawsuits may proceed through three steps: district court, circuit court, and the Supreme Court. The final rulings will depend on the political leanings of the ruling judges. One assumes the higher the court, the more likely the rulings will be based on the Constitution rather than politics, although that may be wishful thinking.

Executive orders are tools for the president to take action in areas under his exclusive control. The Democrats are claiming that many of Trump's executive orders are unconstitutional. Most of their concerns are invalid.

Executive orders were first used by FDR in 1937. George Bush did none, Obama and Trump 45 signed several (less than 10), and Biden did 23. Trump 47 did 25.

It has become fashionable to use executive orders to reverse those of the previous administration. Their use has expanded during the Trump years because anything involving Trump is seen as invalid. Biden reversed many of Trump's first-term initiatives because they ran counter to the radical left agenda. Now, Trump is reversing Biden's orders because he wants to undo Biden's agenda.

The left is promoting a Constitutional Crisis theory, asserting that Trump is using powers he does not have. A Constitutional Crisis occurs when courts tell a president he is prohibited from a specific action, and he ignores them. We are a long way from there.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.