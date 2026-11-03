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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
1d

Remember the wings are not the problem, its THE BIRD

https://moebiusinfinity.substack.com/p/bird-watching-left-and-right-wings

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
1d

Yeah, all of that sounds about right. Though I can't even imagine what sort of common ground the current left and right might find.

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