Wrong Speak Publishing

Daniel Beegan
20h

Great volumn but a small point. When getting rid of mummified leadership, the Democrats should not replace them with young crackpots like David Hogg, the new DNC vice chairman.

Sally J
4m

“Since the American people are split ideologically, it will take two parties seeking consensus to make the federal government functional again.” Why on earth would elected Democrats seek consensus? Their entire shtick is pointing their finger at Trump and screaming, “We're not as bad as Orange Man!” Yet when given the authority, they proved they can't govern.

Biden signed an executive order that changed the definition of sex to include members of the opposite sex, prioritizing men over women and destroying female sex based rights. That's executive overreach. The US president doesn't have the constitutional authority to write laws or revise their clear intent and purpose. When Republicans sued and won, that EO was taken down, so Biden destroyed women's rights again with an Education Dept rule change. Heck, even I want the Dept of Ed destroyed after that executive overreach.

Men have free access to women's showers in blue states. It's astounding that any lesbian would vote Democrat again now that Dems have destroyed their right to single-sex spaces and events. Even lesbian dating apps were overtaken by male transgenders. Lesbians are same sex attracted, not “gender identity” attracted. Surprisingly, there are still many lesbian handmaidens to male transgenders. Why are elected Dems hellbent on destroying women's rights? Money. They're backed by transitioning profiteers. Destroying the idea of sex and same-sex attraction is key to getting rich of the ever expanding pool of confused kids wanting to chop off body parts.

The Dem's dwindling voters like to stereotype what they call stupid MAGA while not realizing their hatred stems from photoshopped pictures the first time Trump ran such as the Make America White Again fake pictures. I'm no Trump fan, but they're too foolish to realize that Make America Great is actually a good idea.

Elected Dems didn't just destroy women's rights, they broke the border. Black, brown and white-skinned Americans lost jobs to the millions of illegal aliens Biden allowed in and even flew around the country. Now that Trump is deporting, they're getting their jobs back. Meanwhile, liberals say bringing up Lake Riley is a right wing talking point. No, she was a sweet, young college student who was raped and murdered by an illegal alien the government had their hands on at least three times and chose not to deport. I hope we come close to ZERO illegal aliens in our country and sanctuary state and city governors and mayors are charged with crimes.

Don't count on the Dem party giving up their cash cows from transitioning profiteers, war profiteers and whoever is paying them to provide low cost employees who help destroy the employee rights American's have fought and died for the past 250 years.

