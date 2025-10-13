Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
10h

The Waymo ads always show slightly drunk good looking passengers or elderly slightly demented looking passengers. The not so subtle message is, you shouldn't be behind the wheel. As grotesque as Harari is as a human being, he isn't wrong that our future looks grim.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture