Simon’s marriage had gone cold. Every time he reached for Hannah, she pushed him away. Not with words. Just a hand that moved him aside or a body that stiffened and rolled to the edge of the mattress. The bed felt like two islands.

After the kids slept, he scrolled, hungry for anything that answered. Lila answered. She was recently divorced and living alone in a too-clean apartment. Lonely and single. He fed her the neglected-husband story. Silent dinners. Hands that always pushed him off. She felt sorry for him. That was the trap.

She wrote longer notes after work. He told her that her mind mattered, that no one else had looked there. He told her that she was stunning and exciting while he wove his web. The words landed, and she rearranged her evenings around his replies. He described the nights he lay awake wanting someone who would not turn away.

She answered by telling him how the messages made her ache, how she read them again in bed and imagined his hands on her. He never said he had no intention of leaving. He only kept the thread open and let the hunger grow.

One night he sent the line he had turned over all day while Hannah slept upstairs. “I’m falling in love with you. You’re a pretty girl, but there are lots of pretty girls in the world, and I have no trouble getting their attention. It’s your mind I’m falling in love with.” Lila’s chest tightened. She answered after an hour. The words scared her. By morning she had written three more times. She described her scandalous dreams after his messages and imagined his hands where no one else’s went. She said she trusted him not to make her feel foolish.

She had already begun to love him because she believed the story. He slowed his replies. Then he stopped. She had rearranged her nights. She had believed the hunger was mutual. She cried herself to sleep that night. The pillow stayed wet until morning. She deleted the account. He left behind a single woman who had paid for his attention with real tears and a broken heart.

Across town, a wife named Megan lived inside a marriage of soul-destroying loneliness. The house stayed quiet after the children slept. Tom worked late or fell asleep on the couch. When she reached for him, he said he was tired and turned away. The mattress held two separate bodies. She lay awake listening to ordinary sounds that no longer reached her. She scrolled because the silence was crushing her spirit.

A message arrived from a man named Derek. “That photo you posted. You look alive in it. Like you’re waiting for someone to notice.” He asked what she was wearing. The words landed low in her body and woke a heat she had almost forgotten. She answered from the bathroom with the door locked. He called her sexy in the way a husband stops doing after years of shared laundry and school runs. He said her husband didn’t know what he had. She believed the flattery because no one else in the house seemed to care.

The exchanges lengthened. He told her he thought about her hands and the way her voice might sound when she stopped being careful. She described the ache that sat under her ribs most evenings. She sent a photo she would never have shown Tom. Shoulders bare, the strap of her dress slipped down, the bathroom mirror holding the evidence.

Her pulse climbed so hard she had to sit until it steadied. Derek answered within minutes. “I can’t stop thinking about you.” She read it twice and felt wanted in a way that changed the air in the room.

She stayed up after Tom slept. The messages grew more explicit. She wrote what she wanted. His mouth at her throat. The weight of someone who was not tired of her. He answered with the same hunger and named the places he would touch. Soon, pictures became videos. She told herself it was only talk. The line between the screen and her body thinned anyway.

One afternoon, while Tom was at the office, she drove to a hotel she had never entered. Derek met her in the lobby. In the room he kissed her as if he had been waiting. His hands were sure where Tom’s had grown absent. She came apart under him with a sharpness that made her cry out into his shoulder. For a stretch of minutes the loneliness lifted.

Afterward she drove home and sat in the driveway with the engine running. The cold returned through the vents. Derek stopped writing two days later. She checked the thread in the shower where the water could cover the sound of her crying, then deleted it. What remained was the knowledge that a stranger had named her desire and then left her carrying it alone. The same soul-destroying quiet waited the moment the car door closed.

The internet does this to both. A man anesthetized by rejection finds a woman who listens and feeds her the script until she loves him. A woman starved for touch finds a man who calls her sexy until she crosses the line she swore she wouldn’t.

Algorithms push the next face. Private threads supply the missing proof that someone still notices. What begins as late-night talk becomes a second life measured in deleted histories and rearranged evenings. Homes split. Children watch one parent grow distant while the other stares at the glowing rectangle in their pocket.

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Research shows the damage is measurable. Surveys of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers found 81% of attorneys report a rise in cases using social-media evidence. Facebook alone is the primary source in 66% of those cases. Reports link the platform to roughly 1 in 5 divorces through discovered messages, reconnections, and secret chats.

Infidelity, including the online and emotional kind, appears as a contributing factor in 20 to 40% of divorces. Meta-analyses put online infidelity inside roughly 25% of marriages. Counselors note that 1 in 3 emotional affairs now start on social platforms. 40% of people who admit online cheating say it led straight to a physical encounter and then to divorce.

The wreckage doesn’t stop with the married couple. Single people and the ones drawn in absorb the lie. They rearrange their nights. They believe the story. Then the thread goes quiet. The online world keeps the supply endless. It seduces the anesthetized into destroying what they already have and leaves the innocent carrying the cost. The hunger doesn’t end when the account is gone. It only learns a new name for the next person willing to listen.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.