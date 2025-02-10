My latest book, America’s Counterfeit Democracy, Rule of the Power Elite, describes how billionaires control our government and the public through their association with large corporations and the media. Their meetings are secret, their agendas are hidden, and their recommendations are unknown.

Many worldwide organizations operate in this same way. Their members are billionaires and meet to discuss ways to control the world’s population. The acronym for these groups is NGO (non-governmental organizations).

The public needs to pay attention to any organization labeled as an NGO because a) they are influential, and b) they are not accountable to any electorate. They make their own rules without the threat of legal action.

Have you ever heard of the Club of Rome? Not likely.

The Club of Rome was started in 1965 by an Italian industrialist named Aurelio Peccei. Its original purpose was to gather together intellectuals to discuss threats to the people of the world. The group’s first major publication was The Limits of Growth in 1972. It warned about the threats to humanity based on overpopulation, natural resource depletion, and pollution. The publication sold 30 million copies and became a best seller. One early focus of the Club was creating computer models of growth and depletion to predict the future state of the human race. In 1974, the second official publication was released, Mankind at a Turning Point.

A 1991 publication called The First Global Revolution reflected a change in the organization’s point of view. It discussed the term “enemies” and the effect of having enemies on mankind. Every nation identifies enemies they can oppose or use as scapegoats. Often, they use scapegoating to cover up their failure to govern. The authors suggested that rather than fight amongst themselves over who is an enemy, the countries of the world should define a common enemy that could be used to bring the global community together. They agreed that pollution was that common enemy.

In 2001, the Club established an internal think-tank made up of men and women between the ages of 25 and 35. The idea was to address the world’s problems from the point of view of youth.

In 2018, The Club of Rome appointed its first female co-presidents. That year, they published Come On! Capitalism, Short-termism, Population, and the Destruction of the Planet. It called for profound changes in the interactions between governments, businesses, financial systems, innovators, and families in order to foster sustainable planet stewardship.

In 2019, the organization supported Greta Thunberg and the school strikes for climate. The organization’s latest publication, released in 2022, is Earth for All: A Survival Guide.

The Club of Rome has national chapters in 35 countries, including the United States. It supports rethinking growth-centric economic models in favor of sustainability and equity. It also supports reforming financial systems to support sustainable economic transitions.

Another secret organization you’ve never heard of is the Trilateral Commission.

It was founded in 1973 by the banker David Rockefeller. Its original aim was to foster cooperation between North America, Western Europe, and Japan. Membership in the Commission is divided into numbers proportionate to the three regional areas. North America has 120 members, Europe 170, Japan and its Asian counterparts 85. The Commission does not accept public officials as members.

These divisions compromise the ability of individual countries – from the United States to Europe – to play the leadership roles they have long assumed in the international system. For this reason, the Commission broadened its scope to look at internal issues while focusing on its ability to affect the unfolding of foreign policy and national security strategies.

The TLC has recently launched a new initiative to address the future of capitalism. A task force looked at the experiences across countries to provide new ideas and models to those societies forced to reconsider old approaches in the wake of institutional failures inevitable from COVID-19 and under longer-standing pressures on the economic system. The following are its current objectives,

Capitalism stands unchallenged today as the world’s dominant economic system. Its development has changed the arc of human history—bending upward trends in income, wealth, literacy, life expectancy, and other measures of prosperity and well-being. The world is struggling with many challenges that some believe capitalism does more to exacerbate than ameliorate. The task force identified three challenges meriting particular attention: first, climate change and how to accelerate the greening of our economies; second, the digital revolution and how to ensure individual and firm access to these technologies; and third, inequalities, especially within countries, and how to ensure equality of opportunity.

Let’s detail the Commission’s approach to the climate issue.

In their view, climate change is the greatest challenge facing humanity in the 21st century. The rise of fossil-fueled economies and related greenhouse gas emissions primarily causes today’s climate crisis. They are part of the fabric of our economies and lifestyles, down to the clothes we wear and the food we eat. Tragic evidence of climate change’s impacts mounts each year, from the environmental to the humanitarian to the economic and strategic.

TC Recommendations To Achieve Net Zero

Considering the level of climate change’s threat, every person should live and work in a net-zero world by 2050.

Investments for that purpose include establishing enduring national strategy forums, embedding “green” into businesses’ DNA, supporting proactive workforce development, investing in green innovation, promoting innovation diffusion, and compensating the most vulnerable.

1` include accelerating green finance, building voluntary carbon markets, promoting green labeling, and integrating climate into corporate governance.

Trilateral recommendation—Establish a “climate club” among advanced economies.

Establishing a price on carbon is an obvious path toward solving the green transition challenge from an economic perspective. Setting a price incentivizes firms, entrepreneurs, and researchers to innovate.

What do we see in these two organizations? We see many big brains musing about the future of the world. Like the WEF (World Economic Forum), the European Union, and the WHO (World Health Organization), they draw identical big-brain conclusions. In their view, the world’s population is foolish and must be controlled for their own good - controlled by a totalitarian, global system that distributes food, medical care, transportation, energy, and housing according to a master plan.

The belief that the big brains are on our side is naïve because they are missing a key component necessary to serve human society – a sense of morality. They float 10,000 above the level of buying groceries in their academic echo chambers without getting their hands dirty. In their world, people are inanimate objects inserted into some equation.

This dehumanizing view of humanity disqualifies their reasoned recommendations from our consideration. It takes more than a big brain to be human.

