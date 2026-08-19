We’re all aware of a red-state-blue-state divide that began to emerge after COVID. The pandemic itself brought to the fore the gulf between left- and right-wing ideologies. The left took the globalist/neoliberal position that human rights were secondary to the need for government control, which would help arrest the spread of the disease.

After the first year, when a general understanding of how to manage the disease had emerged, the right began to question certain aspects of government action. Then, as the lockdowns continued, conservatives began pushing to reopen the economy to get people back to work. Many red states opened. Most blue states remained closed.

Early reopeners (mostly Republican-led): Georgia, Florida, Texas, South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Alaska generally lifted restrictions sooner and often avoided prolonged statewide lockdowns. Georgia, Alaska, and Oklahoma began partial reopening in late April 2020, among the earliest in the country.

Later reopeners (mostly Democratic led): California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Oregon generally kept restrictions in place longer and reopened in more gradual phases. Some coordinated their approaches through regional agreements.

Subsequent data released after COVID was under control caused significant anger among conservatives, who saw false information being used to justify control, including “Get the shot and you won’t get the disease” and “Get the shot to keep you from infecting others.” Later, Dr. Fauci admitted the six-foot separation rule, which was rigidly enforced, was arbitrary and not based on research.

Europe was even more draconian than the American left. Strict closures and closed economies were common, but less so in the Northern countries. Sweden never closed down during the pandemic.

After COVID, the red state-blue state migration began in earnest. People started migrating from blue states to red states in big numbers.

The biggest losers in recent Census domestic migration data are New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, Hawaii, and Alaska. The Census Bureau’s 2025 estimates show New York and California continuing to have the largest net domestic outflows, with Illinois still losing residents.

There is a noticeable pattern: many of the largest out-migration states are traditionally blue, while many of the largest in-migration states are Southern and Mountain West states, such as South Carolina, Idaho, North Carolina, and Tennessee. However, the reasons appear to be a mix of housing costs, taxes, climate, retirement migration, and remote work, not just politics.

The left argues that higher taxes fund services people want, such as public schools, universities, transit, healthcare programs, parks, environmental protection, and social services. Some people and businesses leave because of taxes, but others stay because they value those services, job opportunities, or the overall quality of life.

For example, states like California and New York have experienced substantial out-migration, yet they remain economic powerhouses with large populations and high incomes. Many Democratic policymakers point to those strengths as evidence that taxes are not the only factor driving migration.

Republicans argue that the cause of the migration is higher taxes, which raise the cost of living; give businesses and retirees the incentive to move, and create more government inefficiency.

Surveys of movers frequently cite housing costs, taxes, and cost of living as reasons for leaving high-tax states. But the data also show that housing prices often matter even more than tax rates. Someone may leave California because a house costs $1 million, not simply because state income taxes are high.

Many Democrats would argue that they do see the risk of high taxes, but they view it as a tradeoff rather than a mistake.

One reason the issue remains politically contentious is that both sides can point to real evidence. Republicans can point to migration toward lower-tax states. Democrats can point to high-income, innovative economies that continue to attract talent and investment despite higher taxes.

So, the disagreement usually isn’t about whether taxes affect behavior. It’s about whether the benefits funded by those taxes are worth the cost, and whether taxes are the primary driver of migration or just one of several factors.

What will the state-to-state migrations eventually lead to? Civil War with blue against red? There are several possible endpoints, and history suggests civil war is unlikely.

First of all, the “red state vs. blue state” is partly an illusion. Most states are politically mixed. Even states that vote reliably Republican contain large Democratic populations, and vice versa. Research finds much more overlap among citizens than election maps suggest.

If the current trend continues, the logical endpoints are:

1. Geographic sorting (most likely)

People increasingly move to places that fit their politics and culture. We already see this as conservatives move to Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. Liberals are moving to Colorado, Washington, and certain metropolitan areas.

The country remains united, but lifestyles, media consumption, schools, and state laws become increasingly different.

2. State-level policy divergence

States effectively become semi-distinct societies under the same federal government. We see states with different approaches to abortion, gun laws, education, environmental regulation, and voting rules. The federal government becomes weaker relative to the states because national consensus becomes harder to achieve.

3. Permanent national gridlock

The parties become so evenly matched that neither side can consistently govern. This creates frequent policy swings, declining trust in institutions, and increased executive action because Congress cannot compromise. Many political scientists think the U.S. is already moving in this direction.

4. Constitutional restructuring

If polarization becomes severe enough, pressure could build for structural reforms, such as ranked-choice voting, multi-party systems, electoral reforms, or changes to the Senate or Electoral College. Historically, countries often reform institutions before they break apart, but the framers made it difficult to change our Constitution.

5. Secession or national breakup (least likely)

This is the endpoint people often imagine, but it runs into a practical problem. The divide isn’t really state-versus-state. It’s urban vs. rural, college-educated vs. non-college, cultural identities, and media ecosystems. For example, California contains millions of conservatives, and Texas contains millions of liberals. There is no clean line to draw. The political map resembles a patchwork more than two separate nations.

The deeper endpoint

What concerns many scholars more is affective polarization—people increasingly seeing members of the other party as immoral, dangerous, or un-American rather than simply wrong. Recent surveys show large increases in negative views of the opposing party. When that happens, compromise starts looking like betrayal.

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So the real logical endpoint is not necessarily a geographic split. It’s a society where political identity becomes a person’s primary identity—more important than religion, occupation, neighborhood, or even family ties.

The encouraging counterpoint is that American history has repeatedly gone through periods of intense division—the 1850s, the 1890s, the late 1960s—and eventually new issues emerge that rearrange political coalitions. The parties and the dividing lines rarely stay frozen for more than a generation, because generational change is always pushing our society in new directions.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.