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Francesca Dixon's avatar
Francesca Dixon
12h

I often see reference to graduates v. Non- graduates as a split, but I think it’s more complex than that especially in the UK. The split is often more along age lines for education. With graduates from before 2000 being much more conservative and post 2000 being more liberal. This is probably to do with the change in emphasis of college and university education courses to include climate change, and DEI aspects. Much of which is irrelevant to the course but is tied in often along imaginative lines.

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
12h

With the Billionaire tax on the CA ballot, CA may be going off the cliff. The formula includes 'equity.' Equity today can become zeros tomorrow but there is no refund. What is worse is that all those inventing who want to shoot for becoming billionaires, will go somewhere else. Thus, we will have a brain drain of potentiality.

Ro Khanna, whom I would point to as a normal Democrat, has embraced hard left policies that make him unrecognizable. It is like the nerdy kid finally being allowed into the circle of the popular mean kids. Then we have Becerra, who may become governor over a man who actually can run a business. The last decent mayor of LA was a businessman who loved LA. It is a winning formula. Social workers have no business leading anything. And I say this with a father who is a retired social work professor. While I am sympathetic to the billionaires who feel they are being targeted - because they are - I am also angry that they help create this mess with their funding of shady NGOs and progressive politics. I call it a distorted outsourcing of guilt for the making tons of money. Thus the ubermensch seek to flagellate away guilt, but everyone else who wants a safe city and jobs pays the price because the flagellation is steeped in DEI.

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