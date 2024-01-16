Elite American universities used to be some of the most prestigious institutions in the world. A Harvard degree was worth its weight in gold, but sadly this is no longer the case.

These universities used to pride themselves on producing the world’s best lawyers, doctors, and philosophers. Their primary objective was to strive for truth & excellence but now their objective appears to be the creation of ‘social justice revolutionaries’.

Radical leftism has been driving higher education for decades, as leftists have been taking over universities since the 1960s. However, over the past couple of decades, university leadership has taken a more extremist tone and has begun to focus predominantly on pseudoscience, identity politics, and Marxist activism.

Their focus on fringe “woke” beliefs is done in such a spectacular & all-consuming fashion that biologists are unable to accurately describe basic biological concepts like the difference between male and female. And law students openly and enthusiastically discuss their disdain for the very same constitutional law they are expected to uphold.

In the next 20 years, we could have doctors who don’t understand the difference between male and female and lawyers who don’t adequately know the law and cannot or will not defend their clients.

In a recent poll, 51% of people aged 18 to 24 believe that Israel should cease to exist as a nation, and the land should be given to Hamas and the Palestinians. Increasingly these young people do not hold in high regard our most basic freedoms, such as the right to free speech.

These radical beliefs are not occurring by accident. They are coming intentionally from these elite universities. Over the past several months it’s become increasingly clear that this is the new role of universities and they are not going to back down.

One of the most frustrating aspects that many conservatives and anti-woke have with universities is their undying allegiance to the concept of DEI, or diversity, equity, and inclusion.

According to the tenants of DEI, universities increasingly reject high-performing applicants whom they would have happily accepted 20 years ago, in favor of low-performing applicants based solely on their skin color or “marginalized status”.

The Supreme Court has ruled that this is in fact illegal. And universities are not permitted to base admission criteria solely on race or immutable characteristics. However many universities responded by saying they would find ways to circumvent the law pledging their devotion to the radical concept of marginalization over merit.

Many conservatives, see this as evidence of “anti-Whiteness“ or a concerted effort to punish White and Asian students in order to lift up Black and Brown students.

And while there is a clear bias against Whites and Asians, it is intellectually lazy to blame it on White racism or self-hatred coming from the very White progressive people who run universities. Certainly, it is a possibility that self-hating progressives would like to hurt fellow White and “White adjacent” Asians in some sort of self-flagellation of virtue signaling. However, I think there’s another issue here at play.

Progressive politics, or wokeness, are luxury beliefs at their very core. They are Marxist-inspired beliefs that were born in the minds of wealthy people, pushed by wealthy people, and are for the primary benefit (despite what they say) of wealthy people.

Many concepts, such as the focus on race and immutable characteristics, transgenderism, and NeoMarxism (identity-based Marxism) are not generally beliefs held by people in Black, Brown, or low-income communities. These beliefs are held almost exclusively by higher-educated, and usually upper-middle-class White individuals.

And so, if universities are now indoctrination factories, why would they give coveted spots to fellow upper-middle-class students who either already hold these beliefs or are highly likely to hold them whether or not they attend college?

It seems much more advantageous to bring in people from communities who wouldn’t traditionally hold these luxury beliefs.

I grew up in a low-income minority-majority neighborhood, and NeoMarxist beliefs such as transgenderism are pretty much nonexistent there. The few who hold these beliefs are certainly not in line with the rest of the community who are more focused on the working and poor classes. And so if college graduates return to these types of communities with ideas generally held by wealthier classes they will hold these beliefs alone.

So unless a higher number of Black, Brown, and low-income students graduate from elite colleges, which is where these beliefs come from, and bring them back to their communities, these ideas are not likely to take hold in any meaningful way there.

In order to create the progressive Marxist revolution, they need to get their luxury beliefs beyond those of rich White people, and into the poor and Black and Brown communities. But because these are elitist beliefs, these are unlikely to be picked up by these communities organically.

So how can progressives get more people to adhere to their elitist ideology?

They must get more Black, Brown, and low-income people into the indoctrination factories. And because many within these communities do not traditionally go to college, the universities must figure out ways to get them there.

So it’s not that these universities are specifically picking on White and Asian students because of their skin color or some self-righteous duty to defend the oppressed from the evil opposer. They pass on White and Asian students because it’s vital progressive beliefs are further pushed into our culture and Black, Brown, and low-income communities are the last demographics to fall to wokeness.

And this is what the anti-woke crowd needs to understand and admit.

Progressives do not hate themselves they love themselves, which is why they believe they’re entitled to rule over us. They are not motivated by hatred of Whites (as conservatives would complain) or by a desire to lift up “marginalized communities” (as they claim).

Progressives are motivated by a desire to usurp more power and force their fringe beliefs deeper into our culture. And to do this, they must be able to indoctrinate those not predisposed to their luxury beliefs.

So race-based college admittance is not based on racial hatred but like all progressive beliefs is based on furthering the Marxist agenda through any means necessary. Progressives have marched through every institution in our country, from education, entertainment, government, big business, religion, and even the military. They now only have to march through all demographic groups (bonus they’re currently creating a new one via the overrun border) and their march will be complete.

DEI was never about inclusion or diversity it has always been about creating the opposite, a zombie culture where everyone thinks the same, talks the same, dresses and expresses themselves the same, and most importantly worships the same God, the state.

Normalizing marginalization over merit is setting the stage for progressives to move from capturing all our institutions to capturing all our demographics. And if we can't hang on to one of our most important American traits, equality, we might not recognize our country much longer.

Rebecca Velo is a mom, wife, and political writer. She is the Opinion Editor for Wrong Speak Publishing and also writes for Substack. You can follow her on X.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.