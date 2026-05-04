The number of national leaders, politicians, and keyboard warriors promoting self-destruction is absolutely mind-numbing. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the issue perfectly during his brilliant speech at the 2026 Munich Security Conference.

Referring to European Union member nations, he stated, “For we in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline.” There’s a strong argument that were it not for the policies of the Trump administration, “we in America would have become the polite and orderly caretakers of our own managed decline.”

“Managed decline” is an outgrowth of a philosophy that employs sympathy as the basis for establishing policy and prioritizes weakness over strength as a means of dealing with social issues. That philosophy has caused a number of European countries to throw their borders wide open to immigrants from nations with autocratic governments that force their populations into the virtual prisons of poverty, oppression and slavery.

The Biden administration justified its open border policies as being a humanitarian action. That was nothing more than diversion from the true reason. The open borders policy was nothing more than an exercise of inhumanity as it facilitated the deaths of thousands of immigrants, condemned thousands of children to being sex-trafficked and welcomed criminals.

The top priority of the Biden administration seems to have been gaining a political advantage by using illegal immigrants to increase the populations of specific districts as a means of gaining seats in the House, and electors in the electoral college. If a few thousand Americans were killed, raped or otherwise victimized as a result. That’s no big deal- if you believe the end justifies the means.

Historically, people escaping nations with oppressive governments were seeking freedom and opportunity. Until recently, that was the case. But many recent immigrants seek to create an equally oppressive culture under which they are the oppressors as opposed to being the oppressed. Their next step is to impose that culture on the citizens of the country to which they have “escaped”.

The assault on Western values comes from many directions, but the most virulent are the attacks from proponents of radical Islam. With respect to that, retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen West explains, “It’s not a religion, it’s a totalitarian, theocratic political system that is rooted in tyranny, that says you either convert, you subjugate or you die. That’s in their own words.”

That is not a condemnation of Islam, it’s a recognition of the goals of radical Islam which is to subjugate the “infidels” in the countries to which its proponents have emigrated.

If you don’t believe that uncontrolled immigration can lead to cultural and physical genocide, you probably think history is based on fairy tales. But look no further than the destruction of Native Americans and their culture, by the masses of European immigrants, to see that the life- and culture-killing effect of uncontrolled immigration is not a fairy tale.

For entirely different reasons, Native Americans shared the open border policies of the Biden administration and Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren. With nothing to stop them, Europeans flooded the Native American homelands. Many came to North America in search of religious freedom or economic opportunity. Irrespective of individual reasons, all were escaping nations with oppressive governments.

And they brought their culture with them- one that did not share the values of Native Americans. As the number of Europeans grew, they displaced the original residents. Slowly at first, but as one generation was replaced by the next, Europeans became Americans who claimed the continent as their own. Native Americans’ culture did not harmoniously blend with that of the European-based American culture. Native Americans were a clear impediment to American expansion and were either forcibly removed or killed.

It’s unlikely immigrants could crush a Western nation’s civilization to the degree Europeans crushed that of Native Americans- unless their efforts were assisted by allies already in the country. Unfortunately, the reality is “inside” help already exists.

It arrived through the open border policies of previous administrations. The result of such policies is especially evident in numerous European countries which are now facing serious challenges to their existing cultures with over 15% or their populations are non-native and a significant percentage of those immigrants have no desire to assimilate.

Fortunately, the United States does not yet have such a high percentage of immigrants who would seek to destroy our existing culture. But the illegal immigration surge of the past few years supercharged the quest for self-destruction within the United States.

That quest originated several years ago under the leadership of elected officials and bureaucrats who have infested American government at all levels. It isn’t just Democrats, who have doubled-down on illegal immigration; in the past, many Republicans were complicit because for years, they took no action to improve border security.

The quest for self-destruction continues. Although the Trump administration is actively taking action to eliminate the threat created by anti-American immigrants, liberals still pursue the quest for self-destruction as Democrat-run cities and states continue to protect illegal immigrants with “sanctuary” policies. Obviously, their priority is to stack the deck against Republicans during elections.

Irrespective of their ethnic or religious background, the end goal of America-haters is to move local, state and ultimately federal governments to operate under socialist, communist- or Sharia principles. New York City is a case in point.

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The current socialist mayor is pushing an increase in the corporate tax rate along with tax-the-rich/tax-the-white schemes to fund such things as; universal free childcare, city-owned grocery stores, free public transit, subsidized public housing and rent-freezes. The question is, what’s next?

Time will tell whether the majority of voters wake up and reject the agendas of Democratic socialists like Mamdani, Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders. If they do, the Democrat party will have been successful in its quest for self-destruction. If they don’t, the Democrats will have been successful in their quest for the self-destruction of the American republic.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.