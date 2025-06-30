Wrong Speak Publishing

John T
4h

Except for New York of course where they have the total socialist running for mayor.

James M.
4h

In my opinion the biggest factor distinguishing modern progressives from the past is their total separation from reality. Due to wealth and comfort (and, ironically, privilege) it’s easier for them to ignore real constraints (scarcity, incentives, sex, etc.) and to act as if theory + sentiment = facts.

The paradox of their worldview is that EVERY aspect of their program relies upon an expansion of state power (coercion) and the destruction of traditional norms and family modes and communities. Eventually, if their vision is realized, all of these things will be wiped away-replaced with widespread indoctrination and control. THAT is the essence of modern progressivism: “my values (inclusivity, equity, feminism, etc.) are so worthy that everyone should be forced to embrace them.”

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-paradox-of-progressivism

