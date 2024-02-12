I recently penned a Substack titled, “It’s Officially Election Season 2024”. In the article, I laid out the Democrat plan for the 2024 election. In summary, the foundation of their plan is fear.

Vice President Harris made an appearance on “The Hen House” (The View) where she laid out the level of fear, we should all be embracing. The women on “The Hen House” and Kamala Harris are “scared as heck”. Their biggest fear is that without them in charge, democracy as we know it will come to an end.

If their guy, who is currently in office, had an approval rating above 38%, they’d have no reason to be afraid, no matter who the possible GOP candidate is going to be. Low approval ratings seem to be the norm for this administration.

Harris declared that as she travels throughout the country she is speaking to families about this upcoming election.

She says their biggest fear is losing the right to women’s reproductive healthcare. Harris alleges that as families sit around the dinner table, they worry about what will happen if their daughter goes to college in a state that is against women getting ‘reproductive healthcare’, which is code for abortion.

She points out that these families can’t sleep at night because they are concerned about the future of their child when he finds out he can’t afford to pay back his student loan. They are concerned that their freedom to love who they want to love is going to be taken away.

They toss and turn every night wondering if tomorrow someone with an assault-style weapon will gun down their child at school. They are worried that the potential GOP candidate will become a dictator and weaponize the Department of Justice and other government agencies, similar to or worse than what the Biden administration has already done.

I’m shocked these voters are able to sleep at night with no concern for global warming.

Apparently, the voters she is speaking with, aren’t concerned with the high inflation that has forced many to tap into their savings or retirement accounts as well as put all their basic needs on credit cards, increasing the national credit card debt. These voters aren’t concerned with the invasion of illegal immigrants at the southern and northern borders. They are comfortable with opening up their towns to illegals and providing them with the benefits they need.

They are not concerned with the billions of dollars going to support the war in Ukraine and aren’t the least bit concerned with the saber-rattling from Russia and China. These voters sleep like babies knowing their children go to schools that focus on helping children figure out what gender they really are without letting parents in on these discussions.

There’s a certain peace these voters have knowing that if they sell their house, the interest rates will be higher than when they bought their house. Some of these voters are so comfortable in their neighborhoods that they forget to lock their doors at night even with crime in major cities going up. Joy enters their hearts as they go to their local CVS or Walgreens and every item they use to freely buy, is now locked behind glass doors, and can only be accessed by employees. Company layoffs don’t bother these voters who are clearly happy with the way Biden has Built America Back Better.

Harris admits they are challenged in sharing the successes of their administration, but they are proud to have lowered the cost of medication for older Americans. Forgive me if her statement concerning lowering the cost of medication sounds familiar. It appears President Obama and Trump achieved this same “miracle” during their time in office.

Apparently, this is the number one issue gripping America.

It's usually challenging to share any successes when you don’t have any, especially if the most notable success you want to brag about is lowering the cost of medication for seniors.

Somewhere in the bowels of the White House, Harris has been taking lessons on how to sound more “vice presidential”; or dare I say presidential? During her time in The Hen House, she didn’t cackle and seemed to have figured out how to speak in complete understandable sentences.

Of course, everything and anything that brings fear to your heart is due to Trump and the Republican party.

At some point, the Biden administration will have to take ownership of its failures. A campaign based on fear, lies, and scaring the crap out of voters is not sustainable, but I guess you have to use what you have when you really have nothing of substance to offer.

Politics can be like walking on ice. At any moment you could slip and fall and end up going in the other direction, similar to Biden’s semi-about-face on the issue of immigration. Situations such as this scare administrations because suddenly supporting something you once didn’t support can be tricky and land you on thin ice with your base.

Fear is obviously running rampant through the halls of the Biden administration; so, their plan is to pass that fear on to you. My hope is their fear-based campaign will place them on very thin ice with voters and cause them to disappear into the cold waters of political oblivion forever.

