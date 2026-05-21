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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
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Every Sunday I have to drive by PEMs (pasty effeminate males) and the AWFULs with their signs. I get PTSD. While the Covid insanity is in the rear view mirror, the battle scars remain. It seems pretty safe to say the No Kings crowd never joined in any protest against kids being kept from school or businesses shut down. Our small protest groups were smeared as bigots though we were very diverse in outward characteristics but unified in spirit.

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