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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
5h

I've read that when Senators became elected directly, power concentrated in the urban areas. Considering CA and how large swaths of rural areas beg for water, some of which is siphoned off by the Resnicks who are big Dem donors, I wonder if this is true. It makes sense that if you capture the votes of the large cities, you ignore the rest. Any thoughts? As for Bernie, Vermont seems like a relatively pleasant place to live. It has a small population and socialist tendencies make sense just like the do in the Amish communities. Having extremes would disrupt the order. But like many baking recipes, it seems that one reaches a point where doubling the ingredients doesn't give the intended results.

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
8h

I'm a little surprised to find things I actually *agree* with in there. I have long advocated expanding the House of Representatives to have as many members as necessary to have levels of representation equivalent to when the Constitution was ratified, based on the number of citizens of a given state enumerated during the decennial Census. Of course, *I* want that because I think it would radically increase the amount of gridlock in Congress, and I don't support any of the *rest* of their proposals, except #1, which would come about as a natural consequence of #3. It's not like we have a "two party system" as a foundational principle, it's just a natural mathematical outcome of the way our elections work at the population and candidacy levels we have. With roughly 11,500 members of the House (one Representative per 30,000 citizens) there would be a *significantly* more diverse range of positions.

It's also the one proposal that could be achieved *without* a constitutional amendment. As with the Supreme Court, that size is not currently defined by the Constitution nor any Amendment to it. So, passing new legislation to rewrite the "Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929" would allow us to alter the size of the House, so long as we did not go *below* the limit in the Constitution of one Representative per State, nor *above* the limit of having no more than one Representative per 30,000 citizens.

I waffle on #6. It would -- potentially -- limit the shenanigans of foreign money pouring into elections. Of course, it would likely *also* enable *different* shenanigans with *domestic* money in elections. I'd want to read concrete proposals, and wargame them out in various scenarios, and see the safeguards proposed to prevent shenanigans in general. That said, given the First Amendment, it probably *would* also require a constitutional amendment to enact.

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