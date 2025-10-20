Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JC_Collins's avatar
JC_Collins
6h

Most people outside of Evangelical circles didn't know who Charlie Kirk was before this. I had him confused with Kirk Cameron at first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture