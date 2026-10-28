Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Persempre's avatar
Persempre
38m

Interesting article, and excellent advice on having what are sometimes difficult conversations. What also comes to mind is the possibility of considering these men's or women's attachment styles. Some will tell you there is no proper or even possible communication with a dismissive avoidant for example. Much of what you describe could be the life of a man whose childhood wounds have never been addressed hence the dismissive avoidant attachment that then takes hold in their adult relationships. Just another perspective on why some people find themselves unable to have stable, loving connections. The validation seeking through emotional cheating is also quite destructive to any relationship connection. It further erodes and destroys faith and trust in the man, just as the alcohol suppresses any feelings or emotions he has that should be processed and worked through if one truly wants a loving connection with any partner.

Reply
Share
Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
1h

If you haven't picked up (or heard of) Giff Lasta's book "The Way of Men With Maids" I think you'd enjoy it because it's in the same vein.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wrong Speak Publishing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture