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James M.'s avatar
James M.
39m

With his death, Kirk scored one massive final rhetorical blow against the left: he exposed their coalition as a cruel and hateful collective, which has been allowed to become that through the cowardice and ideological capture of many of its more reasonable members.

When I see their kind of unrestrained bitterness I immediately think: PROJECTION. These are people who have convinced themselves that the people who disagree with them are ignorant, violent, and intolerant - because they themselves are all of those things.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/stochastic-terrorism

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MSB's avatar
MSB
4h

Several decades ago when CNN (and thereby also CNN Internation) broadcast the OJ Simpson trial, it was followed by people all over the world - not because he was well-known outside the US, but because people were fascinated by the prospect of getting a view into the US justice system which they’d only previously encountered through TV dramas, especially having witnessed footage of the car chase.

The killing of Charlie Kirk bears a similarity in that it’s caught the interest of people around the world. This time though a lot of people knew of him and the values he stood for. Sadly and disgustingly (given how much $ is used for this and the nastiness of it), there is so much fed slop and hasbara around the whole subject where asking questions is framed as grifting whilst his organisation actively use his death including merchandising to gain more funds.

Asking questions has been framed as demonic, as an extreme, or less extremely the use of incredible narratives like “disgruntled”, “accusations and conspiracies”. To mention Kirk’s closeness to Donald Trump but omit his attempts to influence Trump over the Iran excursion and his strong awareness of Israel’s role in it last year doesn’t seem very honest. But I suppose it would be in the nature of those like you to dismiss everyone who queries all the odd anomalies as fools, vultures.

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