In previous articles, I have discussed the sad state of the Democratic Party, which finds itself in the wilderness these days. Over the past few years, the fight for ideological control of the party has been won by the progressives (radical left), running roughshod over traditional Democrats.

This trend is obvious when you look at the factional divide among Democratic House members. Today, there are 109 members in the New Democrat coalition (left of center), 95 in the Progressive coalition (way left of center), and 10 Blue Dogs (center). In 2006, before the Progressive caucus existed, there were 63 in the New Democrat coalition, 50 Blue Dogs, and 120 who were unaffiliated with either group.

The progressives took over because they were more aggressive than the Democratic coalition, which was unable to articulate a party ideology that members could support. The progressives were helped along by the Silicon Valley elites, who have a globalist mentality and are impatient to make progress.

I wrote in a recent article about the merging of ideologies on the left, specifically the combination of neoliberal/globalists with socialists. They have different objectives, but each group’s goal is to build an authoritarian regime. The merging of the neoliberal and socialist factions of the Democratic Party removed the conflict between them and strengthened the radical side of the party.

Socialists dominate the news lately because of the impending election of Zohran Mondami as Mayor of New York City. Many in the Democratic Party view his election as a validation of the progressive ideology and its future potential.

The problem with this development, of course, is that the party’s dominant ideology is moving farther away from the political center, limiting its electability. But the left also has another problem: the platform issue. What does the Democratic Party stand for? I’m not sure they know.

In 2016, 2020, and 2024, the Democratic platform opposed Trump on every issue. Trump Derangement Syndrome has taken over the portion of their brains that is supposed to think about how to meet the needs of the American people. As a result, they cannot articulate any position independent of Trump. To make matters worse, their hatred of him FORCES them to embrace positions that the majority of the American people oppose.

Democrats oppose the closing of the border. They oppose the arrest of any illegal aliens, even those who have committed crimes. They oppose Trump’s efforts to streamline the government by reducing the workforce. They oppose his attempt to eliminate the Department of Education, which has devolved into a propaganda machine. They oppose his administration’s position on transgender surgeries for minors, operating under the delusion that a young person can have a fully developed gender identification.

Much of this opposition is based on the left’s belief that its ideology is superior to that of the conservatives, so it only makes sense for it to continue. The right seeks to level the ideological playing field and reverse the last 17 years of left overreach.

Many silly attacks by the left prove TDS is real. Opposition to the remodeling of the White House is a great example. The left view is that Trump is ruining a sacred structure, which should not be touched, conveniently forgetting how many times the White House has been renovated. Trump is not renovating the White House for himself. It’s being renovated for all future presidents.

The point I’m getting to is this. If the entire Democrat platform is defined by opposing Trump, how will that platform be applied in 2028 when Trump is not running? If J.D. Vance is nominated by the Republican Party in 2028, will he become the new Hitler, a fascist, or a danger to our way of life? How will that play with the American people, who can see the difference between the two men? I can’t see hatred being a winning platform.

Share

In order to be competitive, the Democrats must build a platform that appeals to the American people on its merits. The challenge for them is that an agenda controlled by progressives is so far from the center that it cannot prevail on its merits. In the end, their problem has two layers: how to build a platform that really addresses the needs of the American people, and how to convince party leaders that this reasonable platform must replace the current one.

In a previous article, I mused about the Democrats’ 12-year plan, which is the time I predicted it would take them to shift their ideology back to the middle. Given their current inability to abandon their radical ideology, which hinders their movement toward something better, I think they are right on schedule. Electing socialists is just a science project destined to show how far they are removed from reality.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.