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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
1h

To me it looks they are not as blind as they pretend to be.

Pretending is the farce, the lie, the act.

Plausible deniabillity style playing deaf dumb and blind.

A circus act.

Magic...

Otherwise known as BULLSHIT

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Zmflavius's avatar
Zmflavius
3hEdited

I actually don’t think the premise that “Only Nixon could go to China” is correct, because he also expended massive amounts of political capital from quarters where it would hurt him even more than it would have hurt, say, Humphrey. It was a very unpopular choice (https://www.ussc.edu.au/not-only-nixon-could-go-to-china, https://www.nytimes.com/1971/07/29/archives/11-conservatives-criticize-nixon-headed-by-william-buckley-they.html), and though the nominal reason was unrelated, we ought to remember that within 2 years of his trip, Nixon was in total political disgrace. That said, we should also remember that Nixon’s partisans were staunch for him up to the very end (there’s a contemporaneous newspaper editorial, I can’t recall the precise one, where one of Nixon’s critics satirizes how Nixon could still rely on a core diehard faction that would bring out the contemporary version of “TDS” on a dime “what about Chappaquiddick”).

The main reason “Nixon could go to China” was because in 1971, there was a general insider consensus that the biggest potential source of US advantage lay in exploiting and widening the Sino-Soviet split, an option that had become obvious to astute observers as early as 1969, and was well within the Overton window by 1971, when the Nixon administration began making its initial overtures. How obvious is it that Humphrey would also have “gone to China”? Well, Humphrey campaigned on it in 1968, for starters. See https://www.thecrimson.com/article/1968/11/4/an-interview-with-hubert-h-humphrey/.

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