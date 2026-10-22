In the early 1950s, Senator Joe McCarthy was portrayed as a kook by many politicians, educators, Hollywood elites, and news media outlets for his tireless inquiries into communist infiltration. In retrospect, old “tail gunner Joe” was onto something; unfortunately, people didn’t take him seriously enough because the evidence was thin and some of his methods were reckless.

Fast forward to June 1978:

Harvard students expected a pep talk on graduation day; instead, they received a warning from Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn—a Russian novelist and survivor of the Soviet Gulag. He told them that the West was drifting toward ruin. Having seen firsthand how bad ideas can enslave a nation, he warned that a similar fate awaits America if we continue down the same dark path.

Solzhenitsyn explained how his countrymen slowly let radicalism displace their Christian-influenced culture, how radicalism yielded to socialism, and how socialism quickly gave way to communism. Not surprisingly: reform without God, virtue, and respect for human dignity didn’t produce freedom; it collapsed into tyranny.

A godless secular culture advances in two ways: through constant agitation and through the destruction of every traditional institution that once restrained it. Today, religious faith, family, education, social media, law, medicine, and politics show signs of moral and cultural decay. Yet most people barely notice, and few seem to care.

Nearly three decades before Solzhenitsyn’s speech, political philosopher Hannah Arendt had issued a similar warning. In her classic study “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” she challenged the modern notion of placing blind faith in progress.

Far too many people assume that progress always leads to improvement. Anything old—like faith and patriarchy—is dismissed as antiquated, while anything new—no matter how depraved—is celebrated as liberating. Yet every harebrained collective scheme either fails or will inevitably lead to suffering and violence. To believe otherwise isn’t optimism; it’s gullibility. To think it will never happen to us isn’t wisdom; it’s arrogance.

Solzhenitsyn warned that the West was becoming so soft that one day it would no longer be able to defend truth and righteousness. That’s because weak-willed people always surrender these things the moment they become costly.

America has already abandoned its long-held moral convictions on sex, abortion, and marriage. That’s bad enough, but we should expect even more chaos, strife, and division if we keep playing around with the world’s most radical ideologies instead of repenting and returning to the common-sense principles of the Natural Law, the Decalogue, and our founding documents.

What Arendt and Solzhenitsyn both understood is that progress and doom are mirror images of the same superstition. Each denies that morally responsible people can shape history for the better. If you assume that business as usual is automatic, you become complacent. If you assume doom is inevitable, you become paralyzed. Either way, you end up surrendering your freedom.

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Solzhenitsyn’s challenge was clear: if the West is to endure, people must take their intellectual, moral, and spiritual life more seriously. This was not meant to be a political statement but a universal call for courage, truth, and conversion of heart. Instead, the usual crowd of self-serving careerists, along with a tidal wave of radical socialists—with communist sympathies—seems poised to be swept into office with the ultimate goal of remolding human beings into the secular state’s image.

That’s a shame because politics that leaves God behind—or merely pays Him lip service—isn’t freedom; it’s superstition. And twentieth-century history makes one thing unmistakably clear: powerful bureaucracies that thrive on propaganda, surveillance, censorship, division, and fear never build utopias—but they do build Gulags.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.