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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
10h

"Good times create weak men..."

Well, we're seeing the leading edge of the hard times coming up now, for sure.

People call McCarthy names, but he wasn't *wrong*.

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In This Dimension's avatar
In This Dimension
10h

While true, I’m not at all sure I see a way out. No sane, pro-Constitution, pro-liberty person will run for office because of what the enemedia will do to his family. Fewer sane adults seem to graduate from HS or college each year because of the commie catastrophes we have allowed our “education” system to become.

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