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Adhoc 0verk1ll's avatar
Adhoc 0verk1ll
Jun 19, 2023

Kissinger is a Cabal man and one of the most monstrous people to ever have walked the earth. That aside, these bombings effects were a drop in the bucket to the communist genocide that was going on.

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thomas Dreyer's avatar
thomas Dreyer
Jun 19, 2023

This is nonsense. To begin with the Vietnamese we’re using Cambodia as a hide out and a staging area to kill our troops. Also, as someone who turned 18 on March 3 1972 it was with great relief to me and my family when the Paris Peace Accords were signed on January 29, 1972. So it is easy with 50. Years hindsight to bitch about something that contemporary American doesn’t understand.

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