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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
5d

So, I have to admit that I don't recognize this problem, except in the most abstract.

I get that the vast majority of people alive don't have the appropriate antibodies for the Internet. It's probably worse for Gen Z than the Boomers. The Boomers don't trust the 'Net. Gen Z never knew a world without it. I'm Gen X, but I have been on the internet for *forty years*, since I was about ten year old. And it was *far* more benign than it is now, in some ways.

I also have far less respect for tech than most folks, on top of my exposure immunity. There's a certain sense of the blase when one spends most of one's days with one's fist up the ass of a computer all the way to one's shoulder.

"Don't forget to wear a bra!" "Don't forget your place, clanker!"

And thus, despite being *very* familiar with computers, I'm *incredibly* poorly positioned to actually comment on this phenomenon. Rather ironic, I grasp.

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Gregory Brown - PM's avatar
Gregory Brown - PM
7d

Xerox technology helped invent and develop the "Ethernet", a predecessor of the Internet.

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