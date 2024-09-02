Last year, I delved into the hot topic of whether “black culture” existed within the UK in a piece I wrote for Wrong Speak Publishing. I articulated that there were indeed certain aspects i.e. music and arts that were somewhat reflective of a Black British ethnogenesis. E.g. I pointed to the Jungle music genre of the 1990s which illustrated how different music traditions had come together to form a new and distinct cultural expression for the urban lower-class youth of the time.

I also highlighted the important fact that Black British is an umbrella term that includes several different ethnic groups, each with its own unique cultural value system. This essay will be a part two to my earlier piece where I will elaborate further on Black British identity and its future.

Whilst not quite an ethnic group (like Black Americans), Black British does represent a shared social and political identity that unites people of various black ethnic backgrounds in the UK. This collective identity is often based on common experiences related to race such as racial discrimination or health issues (sickle cell anemia, prostate cancer, etc). There is clearly space for such an identity in the public square as it reflects a social reality that exists for many black people.

For this reason, the British state acknowledges ‘Black British’ as a social and political identity. It actively collects and analyses socio-economic data by race to better understand and address racial inequalities. However, there is a danger that analyzing data solely by race may oversimplify the complex and diverse experiences of individuals within the black racial group.

When data is aggregated at the broad level of race, it can mask important variations and disparities that exist within different ethnicities. We even see this down to the sub-classification of e.g. Black African (a UK Census classification). In a study about a decade ago, Yoruba (Nigerian) pupils had a GCSE attainment rate of 71% whilst Wolof (Sene-Gambian) was at 33%. Both these ethnicities are West African and “black”, yet the disparity is significant.

This highlights how data by race alone does not capture the cultural values and traditions that may be a factor in education attainment differences between varying black groups. It is essential to take a nuanced and intersectional approach to data analysis and policymaking to ensure that the needs and perspectives of all individuals within the Black British community are considered and addressed.

Many companies, government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in the UK have adopted Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) frameworks as part of their efforts to create more diverse and inclusive environments that acknowledge racial diversity. They are an important feature of multicultural Britain. However, whilst DEI efforts are typically presented as neutral and universally beneficial, there are tacit presuppositions that underpin the framework.

They include a commitment to social justice that prioritizes equity over equality, a recognition of identity politics, and a belief in structural and systemic inequality. DEI often incorporates elements of critical theory which critiques societal structures that perpetuate inequality. There is a danger of DEI frameworks categorizing individuals strictly by race and it can lead to a perception that being black is the primary or only defining characteristic of a person. This can reinforce the idea that all members of a racial group share the same experiences, needs, or perspectives. This could possibly make more sense in the Black American context where there is a shared origin myth, cultural heritage, language etc.

However, in the British context where Black British is an umbrella term for a range of ethnic groups, DEI frameworks could end up essentialising the black experience. To be Black British would mean to start life as disadvantaged and of lower status. ‘Black values’ would develop from this understanding of self. The tacit affirmation of critical theory through several DEI frameworks may lead to a strong emphasis on how white supremacy and racism continue to shape the relationships between different groups. There is a real risk that “being black” in Britain will be shaped by this narrative.

Just as cultural values, traditions, and beliefs are transmitted from one generation to the next, the ideas and perspectives of critical race theory can also be shared and perpetuated within communities as a way of understanding and navigating their social reality. I may have presented a bleak picture for the future of Black Britain, but it is important to also state that DEI frameworks do not necessarily have a single or fixed ideology underpinning them. They can be used in ways to achieve a ‘common good’ where such polarisation is avoided.

An overemphasis on differences can indeed lead to identity politics that prioritizes group-specific interests over broader collective goals. Nevertheless, diaspora groups are not a new concept, and they have for centuries been integrating into Britain, adopting customs and language whilst maintaining their distinct heritage. The Huguenots became British through a process of cultural assimilation, economic integration, and social adaptation. Their contributions to British society, particularly in the fields of industry, trade, and craftsmanship, helped to shape the cultural and economic landscape of England. They played a significant role in establishing and developing the silk weaving industry and their legacy can still be seen in Spitalfields through the distinct architectural character of the area.

The Anglo-Indian community has also contributed to the British vocabulary with words of Indian origin like bungalow and veranda which are now commonplace. British identity is not solely defined by ancestry or race, but it is also shaped by factors such as a sense of belonging to the country.

A shared story is an important part of any group identity. It serves as a bridge between the past, present, and future, ensuring that the legacy of a community or group continues to thrive and evolve over time. A defeatist story can limit potential, perpetuate cycles of negativity, and reinforce biases. There needs to be a way for the narrative surrounding “Black British” identity to be largely positive, confident, and empowering rather than dwelling on the story of racial disparities. One which highlights the unique cultural contributions of the group to British society.

A cultural inheritance that is accepted and open to all British people. The UK urban music scene holds huge potential here with many talented artists from the country making an impact on the music industry both domestically and internationally - through unique Black British sounds (Grime, Afro-swing etc). The future of Black Britain ultimately depends on the narrative it chooses to follow. We can only hope that various stakeholders: leaders, group members, the British state, and historians grasp what is at stake.

