Society used to confine its descriptions of bullies to the misguided tough kids in school who would harass or beat up smaller kids - popping their books, stealing their lunch money, or giving them wedgies. They still exist of course, but we have expanded the definition to include all kinds of controlling or belittling behavior which terrorizes its targ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wrong Speak Publishing to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.