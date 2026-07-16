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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
19h

God help us if Newsom would win. I've lived in CA for decades. I didn't used to think about politics because everything moved along like a well oiled - albeit a bit long in the tooth -machine. And then Jerry Brown came back as governor. I voted for him because the campaign of Meg Whitman, his opponent, was so easily undone that I thought she could never take on the apparatus. Huge mistake. Brown brought in the nonsensical choo-choo train in a state where people love their cars. West Hollywood just suffered a massive break in a 100 year old water pipe which pretty much sums up the state. Ignore the infrastructure while you ponder the right drapes to hang. There is no one on that list that is qualified. But a vast number of people in this country were fine with vax mandates/passports and lockdowns. So I assume there is a good possibility that one of them may be elected.

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
2dEdited

Is AOC actually old enough to run for the Presidency yet? Will she be by '28?

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Edit: Apparently so, she's currently 36 years old. OK.

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