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Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
2dEdited

I hope your analysis is correct. I do believe that Rubio will be a stronger candidate than Vance. He has been in the public so much and as a speaker is very good.

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ProfessorTom's avatar
ProfessorTom
1d

As much as I liked Vance and wrote Rubio off as someone who had left the fold, Rubio has done a damned good job under Trump at the State Department. What I wonder is which Rubio we would get if he gets elected President and has no one to reign him in.

I prefer the more cerebral Vance, but Rubio at State has really won me over.

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