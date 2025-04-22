Wrong Speak Publishing

Steven
11h

This seems much so much ado about nothing. Seriously, who ANYWHERE is actually claiming that teaching Rosa Parks is "divisive"? For there to be a "division" there needs to be at least two sides involved, so who is the "Don't teach Rosa Parks" side? What are their numbers and who is their spokesperson?

Teach history. Use objective standards of what is important and what isn't. Don't use demographics to decide what is important. Don't push some activist ideology to "radically transform" America or "deconstruct" or "queer" normative anything. Present people as people, situated in their own historical context, not as mere incarnations of classes pre-sorted into "oppressor" and "oppressed".

Doesn't Civil Rights law ALREADY address the matter of defining terms like "discrimination" and actions being illegally motivated by racial animus? It's absurd that we can have decades of experience and precedent in "don't be anti-Black" and 'don't be anti-woman" but these "professionals" act utterly confused when told to ALSO "don't be anti-white" and "don't be anti-male". If "don't be a bigot against ANY protected category of person" is too hard a standard for them then it's pretty damn disturbing that these people have positions of taxpayer-funded authority and influence.

The Radical Individualist
10h

Why blame Trump for failing to define DEI? It should already have been accurately defined by the people who created it. As an educator, and as a rational human being, I am fed up with people throwing terms around with no real idea what any of it really means.

How many people are capable of accurately and knowledgably defining the terms they use on a daily basis? I challenge everyone to make sure they have the greatest possible comprehension of the terms they use so gratuitously. What is 'social justice', climate change, a 'fair share' of taxes, conservatism, liberalism, communism. capitalism, free market, and yes, DEI. I've read countless pieces centered around DEI, and have yet to hear anyone explain what it is and what it is not.

