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Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
19h

I hadn't heard of this because I pay only cursory attention to the NBA these days but...woofta. As if the on-court product wasn't bad enough on its own.

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
18h

Degeneracy is often part of a culture, and some get rich off exploiting it, but why celebrate it?

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