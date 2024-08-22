In the past several years, perhaps within the last decade, we have seen a large shift in the zeitgeist concerning what we call “institutions”. Several of these institutions come to mind all at once and in no particular order. Just within the widespread effects of COVID-19, we saw a large decline in trust in Public Health, Science, and Medicine. Rightfully so, as many people feel they had been misled about a host of issues surrounding COVID-19, particularly with the production, efficacy, and rollout of the mandated vaccines. And of course, the origins of the virus itself. With this, the mainstream media was also partly to blame for this botched solution–the media, the trust of which was at practically an all-time low, had now reached an even lower depth.

We can also see the deterioration of other institutions, whether they are formal or cultural. I would include various higher learning institutions, like Harvard, whose reputation has fallen in the eyes of the public. The office of The Presidency, Hollywood films, The Oscars, The Grammy’s, and perhaps even the Olympics have all taken a hit–the public, broadly speaking, just does not have much trust, does not have much care and does not seem to value the output that many of these once culturally significant events or establishments used to carry.

And at the same time as we see these organizations or events flailing and withering in the public eye, one cannot help but notice the strange and unpredictable nature of internet Virality.

That is to say, the cultural phenomenon of winning the internet algorithm lottery. Yes, even on the very platform that has sent you this newsletter, there is an “infinite feed” (like X formerly known as Twitter), called Notes (for those that do not know), where writers and thinkers can share their words in an encouraged short-form, or even photographs, videos, etc. It has been said that the “Notes” feature is a great tool for building a following, attaining subscribers, and finding more eyes for your work. Yes, to hit it big on “Notes”, to write a note that goes viral, is a big step forward. In some ways, going viral could even change your life. It has happened before.

Take for instance (Please!), Cash Me Outside, a young woman who went viral due to her appearance on Dr. Phil, where she put on a spectacle, a tirade, that would remind folks of the late Jerry Springer. When she uttered the phrase “Catch me outside, how ‘bout dat” during the interview, her catchphrase was born, and it became the subject of many viral memes. What followed was instant popularity, merchandising, record label deals, an OnlyFans account, and anyway––a new star was born.

Almost to the tee, another version of this phenomenon occurred. Enter into the fray “Hawk-Tuah” girl. The phrase “Hawk Tuah” had appeared and was referenced perhaps a dozen times before I finally got sick of seeing it, looked it up, and now at least understand who she is, what the phrase means, and how she is now appearing alongside celebrities, sitting down for interviews, singing at concerts and has apparently been approached by Playboy magazine as well as OnlyFans. She declined both opportunities, preferring to keep her online content PG-rated. She has since been in talks with various talent agencies and has plans for merchandising her virality to some degree.

Whatever the case, the speed at which a previously unknown person can be thrust into the limelight and turn celebrity over night has never been faster. Whatever algorithmic momentum one may inadvertently create is unstoppable, and I don’t think anybody, including our shared culture, is better for it.

And what does this have to do with our failing institutions that I mentioned before? While I cannot exactly tie a straight and narrow line from the falling of many cultural establishments to virality, I do think there is a relation. I would suggest that there is a negative correlation between the falling of our culture and the prevalence of viral phenomena.

That is to say when our once beloved institutions, particularly in areas of the arts, entertainment, and sciences are so deteriorated, so bankrupt, and bereft of quality, we lose direction. That our perception of the world is no longer a shared vision born out of storytelling and art making and truth-finding, but is now shattered into pieces, fractured beyond recognition. This makes us evermore vulnerable to algorithmic phenomena. It makes us exposed, defenseless even, to whatever piece of “culture” we are given. An offering whose mechanism is off the rails, indecipherable, even amongst its builders.

We have, and continue, to build a world, and a culture, into a shape and form that we not only fail to recognize but are even ill-equipped and unevolved to handle. And it is not obvious how to slow down the cultural trends that often (like Cash Me Outside and Hawk Tuah girl), produce a massive eye roll of the general populace, but are at the same time mysteriously celebrated anyhow.



I don’t know if any cultural or societal changes could be implemented on a mass scale that would do any good. I don’t know how one could impose or encourage a major shift in thinking–a shift in what we consume, what we celebrate. Perhaps one thing that we all probably know, but fail to remember– the algorithm is not your friend. The algorithm does not care about your society, your culture, or YOU. It cannot determine value; it only understands momentum. It cannot distinguish between a click for something you genuinely like, or a click for something you hate. All it knows are clicks.

And what is the antidote for any virus? Health. Health and Hygiene. And what we can do, each of us, individually, is practice, for ourselves, a better set of ethics, a better set of hygienical practices, that may, with enough work and effort, help stave off algorithmic authority, and allow us to determine what we want our culture to be, and how we want our world to look. Because the algorithm does not have to live in this world, but we do.

I am not against people becoming famous, but as of late, fame is a four-letter word. I am not against pop culture, although we worship trash. Whatever there is to be said about going viral, I am sure I have not said enough. But I will say, at the very least, when considering its effects and consequences on our culture, it is quite aptly named. We are in need of internet hygiene, and like all hygiene, it is up to us––as individuals.

