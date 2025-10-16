Wrong Speak Publishing

BB Borne
I am hoping to find a way to turn off “Notes” in Substack, and be greeted only by the authors I subscribe to. I doubt it is allowed. Substack used to be a quiet place for reading. Now it is a reverse library - where silence is forbidden and one must find mental salving amid an atmosphere of pelting, irrelevant, narcissistic noise.

Trilety Wade
Good read. I’ve been on substack for three or four years, and since I don’t use it much as a social platform, I haven’t witnessed all that you’ve discussed. But I do tire of the sort of high school feel of it all where the spotlight goes to the biggest, most celebrated accounts, and never to the smaller but worthy accounts. And I shouldn’t say “account” so much as author. And getting the substack announcements of new authors who are already famous or well-established just feels….gross and defeating. Like it’s gone from a place to engage to just a throbbing swirl of popularity.

