By now, we have all heard of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, you know, the 17 goals set for the entire world by unelected bureaucrats in league with some of the most powerful business interests in the world. Things like no poverty, zero hunger, gender equality, and clean water for all. How can anyone argue with goals like that? Any reasonable person would see those goals and automatically agree with them, and that is precisely why the UN has them. They know at a glance people will accept them blindly. These SDGs all revolve around a central theme, that humans are destroying the Earth and draining its resources, so we all collectively need to work towards these goals and all of our problems will be solved sustainably. Of course, they don’t come out and say it that way in their pitch to adopt the goals but the subtext is there if you are familiar with the history behind this movement.

The Origin of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)

This plan has been in effect since the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where 178 countries adopted what they call Agenda 21, “a comprehensive plan of action to build a global partnership for sustainable development to improve lives and protect the environment.” However, the roots of the philosophy behind “sustainable development goals” can be traced to a global think tank called The Club of Rome which was founded in 1968 to address “interconnected global challenges facing humanity, such as climate change, resource depletion, and social inequality”. Although not explicitly related to the UN or its SDGs, its work aligns perfectly with the aims and objectives. In 1972 they released a now infamous report entitled “The Limits to Growth”.

As the name implies, it explored the consequences of unlimited growth of a finite planet and used computer models developed at MIT to simulate the interactions between population growth, industrialization, resource depletion, and environmental degradation. It was a smash hit among the world's political class and academia and to this day is cited as a landmark report in starting the conversation around sustainability and the risks of uncontrolled growth. The ideas contained in “The Limits to Growth” also helped to lay the groundwork for the creation of the World Economic Forum (WEF) which was created initially in 1971 as the European Management Forum until the name was changed to the World Economic Forum in 1987 and its mission broadened.

From the “The Limits to Growth” (1972):

“The Club of Rome plans to support such activity in many ways. The substantive research begun at MIT on world dynamics will be continued both at MIT and through studies conducted in Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Soviet Union, and Japan. And, since intellectual enlightenment is without effect if it is not also political, The Club of Rome also will encourage the creation of a world forum where statesmen, policy-makers, and scientists can discuss the dangers and hopes for the future global system without the constraints of formal intergovernmental negotiation.”

That sounds awfully like what the World Economic Forum does. Here is its stated mission where they state that they are: "committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas."

The Club of Rome has periodically published more books and reports since then. One particular quote contained in its 1991 book, (one year before the Rio Earth Summit) entitled “The First Global Revolution” plainly reveals the underlying philosophy that drives the current worldwide push towards Sustainable Development Goals. Under a header entitled “The Common Enemy of Humanity Is Man” on page 115 the quiet part is said out loud:

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global-warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. In their totality and in their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which demands the solidarity of all peoples. But in designating them as the enemy, we fall into the trap about which we have already warned, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.”

This passage reveals this cynical ideology behind “Sustainable Development” laid bare in black and white for the world to see if it chooses to do so. This “new enemy”, man itself, must be brought to heel and shaped in the image of self-anointed unelected rulers because the fate of the world depends on it. Anyway, that is the ideological vision at the core of SDG. Now that we have an understanding of the background of these goals, that brings me to the new strategy being employed to ensure all of this planning doesn’t go to waste.

From SDG to IDG

Since 1992, The United Nations Agenda 21 has continued to evolve. Its current incarnation is called Agenda 2030 which was adopted in 2015 at the “United Nations Sustainable Development Summit” in New York. This is where the 17 goals were codified for implementation, and coincidentally, this was also the year that the Paris Agreement on Climate Change was reached, which is a legally binding international treaty signed by 196 countries aimed at limiting the effects of “climate change”.

Since the 2015 Sustainable Development Summit, the UN has released an annual progress report to examine where the world is in relation to obtaining the 17 SDGs. The most recent 2023 report is a “Special Edition” that departs from the usual optimism of previous reports, ensuring the world that we are on pace to meet the SDGs and introduces a bleak outlook on their progress issuing a “high-level call to action”. They identify “five key areas for urgent action” and they are very revealing.

Heads of State and Government should recommit to seven years of accelerated, sustained and transformative action, both nationally and internationally. Governments should advance concrete, integrated and targeted policies and actions to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality and end the war on nature, with a focus on advancing the rights of women and girls and empowering the most vulnerable. Governments should strengthen national and subnational capacity, accountability and public institutions to deliver accelerated progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals. The international community should recommit at the SDG Summit to deliver on the Addis Ababa Action agenda and to mobilize the resources and investment needed for developing countries to achieve SDGs. Member states should facilitate the continued strengthening of the United Nations development system and boost the capacity of the multilateral system to tackle emerging challenges and address SDG gaps and weaknesses. United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs

You can watch a video that gives an overview of the 2023 report here:

“Unless we act now, the 2030 Agenda will become an epitaph for a world that might have been.” Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations.

So as you can tell, they seem quite worried that all of their hard work may be imperil and have decided to redouble their efforts. This includes adding another dimensional framework to their agenda. They have realized that not everyone is on board with their SDGs and in order to combat this resistance, another sector of society needs to be transformed in order to align with their goals. That sector in YOU.

Since 2019 a little-known ideological framework has emerged called “Inner Development Goals” and it has been gaining acceptance both within governments and corporations of the world. When I say the sector that needs transforming is YOU I quite literally mean that. The UN, in partnership with governments and private institutions, have been rolling out a program designed to align individuals' inner self-conception with the values they have chosen; both are needed to achieve their Agenda 2030 world.

The IDG project was born from a gathering of adult development scholars in April 2019 on the Ekskäret island in the Stockholm archipelago. This assembly of thought leaders, including renowned names like Robert Kegan and Susanne Cook-Greuter, co-authored the "Growth that Matters Manifesto." This manifesto emphasized the urgent need for systemic human growth in adults to address the escalating complexity of societal challenges.

In 2020, the IDGs were officially founded by 3 entities, the Ekskäret Foundation, The New Division, and the 29k Foundation, all of which are associated with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and all based in Sweden.

The Ekskäret Foundation is the creation of entrepreneur and philanthropist Tomas Björkman. The foundation is named after the island of Ekskäret in the Stockholm archipelago, where the foundation has a retreat center. The Ekskäret Foundation focuses on personal and societal development, with an emphasis on inner growth and transformation as a means to address global challenges. The foundation supports various projects and initiatives that aim to foster a more conscious, sustainable, and compassionate society. Björkman is known for his work in promoting personal development and social change that aims to create a more sustainable and equitable world. There are those buzzwords again.

The New Division is a consultancy firm that was hired to create the “communication language” for the UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2015. They like to say that they “turned sustainability into a periodic table” and that they are “accelerating the transformation to a sustainable future”.

29k.org, also co-founded by Tomas Björkman, describes itself as a “platform that makes evidence-based psychological tools both scalable, lovable, and free.” They have an app that provides tools for mental health, inner development, and civic leadership. I downloaded it and decided to complete some of the assessments offered and it is littered with the language of “transformation”, “co-creation” and “sustainability” and buzzwords seen throughout the stated mission of the IDGs. I have supplied a screenshot of one of the questions asked to give you a sense of where they are coming from below.

The overarching theme is that of collectivism, although they do not come right out and say it. All of the questions are designed to assess the individual's willingness to capitulate to the larger SDG agenda. If you score poorly there are a variety of “lessons” designed to inculcate the values required to support the SDG agenda. This is what the Inner Development Projects aims to achieve on a wide scale. Collectivism in the image of the UN.

In their first report published in 2021 “Inner Development Goals: Background, Method and the IDG Framework” they sum up the project like this:

“…the Inner Development Goals project works to identify, popularize and support the development of relevant abilities, skills and qualities for inner growth, through consciously supportive organizations, companies and institutions, to better address the global challenges.”

Much like the Sustainable Development Goals, they have created a framework that encompasses 5 categories with a total of 23 corresponding “skills and qualities”. It must be noted that these categories were all developed through data obtained via surveys distributed online to 1000+ participants associated with 23 organizations. The results are presented as if they are scientific and represent the opinion of what needs to be done with society at large. So 1000+ individuals got to decide the “inner development goals” for 8 Billion people which is quite similar to the approach taken by the UN for their SDGs. There is a distinct pattern emerging here.

Here are the 5 categories.

Being - Relationship to Self Thinking - Cognitive Skills Relating - Caring for Others and the World Collaborating - Social Skills Acting - Driving the Change

At first glance, these look rather benign and don’t really set off any alarm bells. Each one seems like a reasonable attribute to cultivate, but when you start reading their report or watching their slickly produced videos, you realize the manipulative quality of this agenda. In short, this is their way of getting not only corporations and governments to do their bidding, but to also socially engineer each and every individual to cooperate with their plan as well.

This concept is already starting to be adopted by corporations like Spotify, Google, IKEA, and Ericsson. Spotify has started requiring training that assesses the private values of their employees and how they align with SDGs and IDGs. This is being done with the same strategy as the SDGs and World Economic Forum, through Public Private Partnerships (P3). They have over 100 corporate sponsors as of right now and growing. Not only that, academia is signing on with the likes of Harvard University, Stockholm University, and Lund University “partnering” to ensure the next generation's Inner Development is carefully guided in their image.

Remind me, what is it called when you have corporations and governments working together in lockstep to achieve their own agenda again? I believe it starts with an F….oh never mind.

This initiative was only just rolled out in 2020, and they have already stated that the United States Government has expressed interest in integrating this into education as well, alongside their Social Emotional Learning (SEL) programs. Combined, these initiatives amount to a worldwide massive behavior modification operation designed to instill the values of Sustainable Development in young people.

Let’s have a closer look at the 23 “Skills and Qualities” our unelected world rulers want you to have in order to help carry out their agenda. As I mentioned, they have broken these up into 5 main categories with the skills and qualities that are associated with each one.

Here is an overview:

These qualities and skills are broken down further in the 48-page report if you would like to learn more as they are too numerous to include.

I find it interesting that many of these “Skills and Qualities” like humility, empathy, self-awareness, and courage are entirely lacking by the people who want you to develop them. Imagine having the immense lack of humility, empathy, and self-awareness required to actually believe you should be able to dictate how every individual on earth should be developing their inner world to meet your goals designed to control the world’s resources.

This really hits at the psychopathy that we are dealing with. They can wrap their agenda in feel-good language, hire the best production teams to create persuasive videos, and give stirring speeches designed to invoke feelings of connectedness, but the truth is that the mere fact they have anointed themselves to implement this agenda is the indictment of the agenda itself. Watch this video that was released promoting the 2023 IDG Global Summit that just wrapped up:

After all, how could anyone be against sustainability and well-being, right? Your petty U.S. Constitution is an antiquated relic of a bygone era. Our rights are not given to us by God, they are imparted to us by ultra-wealthy men and women whom we have never met and hold us in utter contempt for our selfish values steeped in individualism, family, and the pursuit of happiness.

That makes anyone who clings to these notions an instant enemy whose “inner development” has been stunted by notions of individual freedom and responsibility.

There is already a sprawling cottage industry that has sprung up around IDG. Go to YouTube, search the term, and just scroll for a bit. You will find many videos with individuals and companies promoting it. Words like transformative, strengthening, resilience, change-maker, global action, and co-creation will be found. Language that should be quite familiar to anyone who follows this agenda. I find it fascinating that people still deny that there is an attempt to install a world government while all this unfolds right before their eyes. The scary part is that I am increasingly starting to believe that many people would welcome it, unable to foresee the threat to humanity it really is. They have done such a good job at making the public a character straight out of Huxley’s “Brave New World”, loving their servitude.

This is where all of this is going. I know it is hard to believe or understand, but unless billions of people start understanding quickly and start resisting, the world you grew up in and hoped to pass on to your children will be systematically destroyed until there are no choices left to save it. A world filled with homogenous values, steeped in the “collective good” is the endgame. They employ the clever use of euphemisms to cloak the underlying motives and agenda from a non-discerning public.

Emma Stenström from the Stockholm School of Economics, a “partner” in the IDG quest, highlighted the necessity of inner development for tackling the climate crisis:

"We need a new perspective on sustainability, and that is that inner development is required to solve the climate crisis."

Translation: “We need to change the way people think, feel, and act in the world by replacing their current value system with that of ours.”

Keeping this in mind, read the quote one last time from The Club of Rome’s “The First Global Revolution” that lays bare the true motives and intentions of the unelected self-anointed guardians of humanity, whom they consider “the real enemy”.

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global-warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. In their totality and in their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which demands the solidarity of all peoples. But in designating them as the enemy, we fall into the trap about which we have already warned, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.”

