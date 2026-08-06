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Warmek
Aug 7

Enh. LLMs have "read" everything. That's a very different thing from saying that they have *learned* everything.

They can be asked questions about a given topic. But a smart man will still double check their work.

They are *not* AI in the sense that science fiction and technical papers have been describing the concept for the last hundred years. They are, from a technical POV, "General Expert Systems". And they aren't even *good* at being *that*.

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