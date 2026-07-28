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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
1d

> When your toilet is overflowing and water is spilling all over the floor, you don’t call a computer program. You call a plumber. A plumber has to come to your house, look at the pipes, figure out the problem, and fix it with their hands and their tools. AI can’t do that.

Even better, it can't be outsourced to India, either.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
21h

Ai is just another stage in the Industrial Revolution. Before the Industrial Revolution, there was plenty of work for ditch diggers, digging graves, digging for the foundations of homes, digging to level the ground for roads. Now, we have the Industrial Revolution's equivalent to AI, backhoes and bulldozers.

All tools used to be made by blacksmiths. They also made metal items such as hinges and other hardware. They even made screws and nails. Imagine a handmade nail! Now, factories do all of that, with almost no human input.

Speaking of plumbers, plumbers now use PVC instead of cast iron for their pipes. That cuts the labor time by more than half.

Carpenters buy their 2x4's, churned out of mills, rather than hand saw them from logs.

Once upon a time, people built their own homes. They sewed their own clothes. They grew their own food. We long ago lost any sense of individual resourcefulness and self-sufficiency. AI is just another step in the process.

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