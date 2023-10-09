From June 6th to June 10th, 1966 the United States Army conducted a biological attack against the city of New York Subway system.
Wrong Speak Publishing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The New York Police Department, New York City officials, the Transit Authority, n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wrong Speak Publishing to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.