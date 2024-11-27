“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

I was too young to understand the world-shaking significance of those great historic words, spoken by our great President, Ronald Reagan. I understood only that my parents knew Christian missionaries who smuggled Bibles behind the Iron Curtain to persecuted Christians. I knew that while we Christians in the United States thanked God for our freedoms, we could well be next.

Last week, we very nearly were.

The erosion of liberties didn’t happen all at once. Ever since Obama entered the White House but most especially since his second term, cultural Marxism has evolved like a mutating virus and has worked its way into the once-sacred institutions that were built to protect our freedoms. Cultural Marxism has taken many forms: political correctness. Land acknowledgments. Gender ideology. Critical race theory. Social justice. “Woke.” All forms of which have the same end in mind: not the good of the downtrodden, not the glory of God, not the distribution of justice, but cultural revolution.

The narrative of the oppressed/oppressor that Marxism in all its forms imposed upon the world did not originate with Marx. It is far older than that. It is the envious and murderous spirit of Cain, the spirit that does not sacrifice the highest good to God and wishes destruction upon those who do. The seeds of Marxism have been sown in our cultural institutions, thus trickling down to government and entertainment and education and to everyone but the working class, since the sixties, and has been aptly described by scholars as “the long march through the institutions.”

The seeds burst into full and malignant bloom during the race riots of 2020 that reshaped our nation’s culture and ushered in a new era of Woke: cancel culture on steroids. Under the Biden/Harris administration, countless lives were ruined because, while evil in the form of gender ideology that rivals the medical experiments in imperial Japan and Nazi Germany unfolded before our eyes, while violent and dangerous criminals illegally entered the country carrying lethal drugs, while racial tensions tore the fabric of the nation in shreds, while women who just yesterday were to be believed no matter what they said found themselves not believed no matter what they said, no one has been allowed to speak openly about it.

We have lived by lies. And those lies are that it is transphobic, racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted, and Islamophobic to question anything that the ruling class dictates is Social Justice. Here in America, the shining city upon the hill, we the people have an opportunity that countless men and women around the world do not have: the opportunity to carry out a cultural revolution at the ballot box and not on the streets.

And on November 5, 2024, the American people voted resoundingly against Woke Neo-Marxist censorship and silencing. Our nation was woke-walking our way into World War III because no one was permitted to question the government’s blind loyalty to Ukraine, thus antagonizing an adversary with nuclear weapons, and no one was permitted to question our government’s betrayal of Israel, the only free country in the Middle East standing between us and the overflowing scourge of radical jihadi Islamism and a nuclear Iran. Our nation was woke-walking us into World War III with a military so demoralized by the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, which no one was allowed to question, a military more concerned with who was into what kink and who was sleeping with persons of what gender and who “felt like” a woman and wasn’t than it was with building a strong defense to match the aggression of the Chinese army, intent on conquest.

More than anything else, the presidential elections of 2024 were a referendum on Woke, DEI, racial equity, gender equity, and cultural Marxism. Harris would never have risen from obscurity into the second-highest position in the world if it had not been for the racial unrest of 2020. We had four years of DEI mandated in every workplace, every school, every church, every television show we watched, and every book we read. The American people who spoke out against it lost their jobs, lost their publishing contacts, lost friends and family, lost their freedom of speech on social media platforms. But on Election Day, the American people overwhelmingly voted NO.

Over the past four years but most acutely in the months leading up to the election, I felt in my spirit an all-encompassing evil and spiritual darkness coming nearer and nearer. I have been by turns hopeful, prayerful, and despairing. What I felt in my spirit was spiritual warfare. It wasn’t Democrat v Republican. It wasn’t Biden/Harris/Walz against Trump/Vance. It wasn’t political at all. It was principalities and powers. It was the invisible rulers of the darkness of this world. It was spiritual wickedness in high places. It was the Archangel Michael disputing with the Adversary, not bringing against that evil power railing accusation but instead saying simply, “The Lord rebuke thee.”

The 2024 election wasn’t Trump’s victory; it was Our Lord’s. God gave Trump this victory because he vowed to use his power and means to serve God by standing by God’s chosen people and protecting and providing for the citizens of this great nation with whom God has entrusted the care.

It might have been otherwise. If Harris had submitted herself to God instead of seeking power and a political position to gain her own prestige, she might have been the victor entrusted with the leadership of this great nation. But we the American people declared that we no longer want to be led by someone who has nothing to offer but her identity. Once identity politics had gone the way of the dodo and Harris had woke-walked our country into World War III, I can guarantee that no one would be standing in Washington watching the nuclear weapons barreling down on our country saying, “Well, at least we elected the first black woman president.”

Throughout legacy media, a sea change is occurring. And that sea change will take time to manifest itself as a cultural shift. But this election was the turning of the tide. The age of censorship, of political correctness stifling intellectual and reasonable conversation and question, of the DEI management and the rainbow brigade and the race baiters preaching their religion of progressive politics, is resoundingly over. The people have spoken; the spell has been broken; the ice in Narnia is beginning to melt, and Gandalf has returned at first light.

And the Berlin Wall of our time has fallen.

Solo Deo Gloria.

