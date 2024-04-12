Neurologists globally have been diligently seeking solutions for patients afflicted by stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple sclerosis, aiming to facilitate communication with the external environment and restore their independence and autonomy. This fairly novel technology aims to give patients the ability to interact with digital devices using their thoughts.

Leading brain-computer interface (BCI) company Synchron announced this week they’re opening a large-scale clinical trial for commercial use of their product. According to Reuters, “Mount Sinai in New York, the University at Buffalo Neurosurgery, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) are collaborating on the preliminary study.”

Both Elon Musk’s Neuralink and Synchron are attempting to create BCIs that can both record and stimulate the brain via the blood vessels, but thus far, Neuralink has fallen behind in producing a non-invasive brain-computer interface.

In January 2024, Musk announced on 𝕏 that the first patient to receive an implant from Neuralink was recovering well with promising spike detection. “The first @Neuralink product is called Telepathy.” He continued explaining its use, saying, “Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.”

Neuralink’s May 2023 FDA-approved clinical trial was named PRIME —(Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) and comprised patients with quadriplegia or suffering from ALS. According to the Neuralink website, "The N1 Implant records neural activity through 1024 electrodes distributed across 64 threads. These highly-flexible, ultra-thin threads are key to minimize damage during implantation and beyond.”

What Is Synchron?

The New York City-based private medical technology solution company was founded in 2012 by Professor Thomas Oxley MBBC, an interventional and vascular neurologist. Synchron uses an implant called the Stentrode which is implanted into the blood vessels of the brain, navigating to the motor cortex by way of a minimally-invasive catheter, and can receive and deliver therapy through stimulating the brain and nerves. Unlike Neuralink, implanting Synchron’s Stentrode does not require open brain surgery. Drilling a hole into a patient’s skull can result in seizures, nerve damage, swelling of the brain, and other complications.

The mechanism operates through identifying and analyzing brain signals associated with physical movements. Subsequently, these signals are transmitted wirelessly to a receiver-transmitter located externally on the chest. According to Synchron, this data will empower users to manipulate a range of digital devices, such as computers and smartphones, facilitating cutting-edge modes of communication and interaction with their surroundings powered solely by their thoughts.

In March of 2023, Synchron opened active enrollment for a clinical trial called COMMAND (NCT05035823) in the United States to test the Synchron Switch, as seen in the video below. Six patients with severe motor impairment were chosen to test the permanent device’s ability to facilitate simple tasks like emailing, shopping online, and texting.

Synchron In Action

During a 2022 TED Talk, Oxley explained in December 2021 he handed over the login information for his Twitter account to patient Phillip O’Keefe who received the implant and suffered from paralysis, having lost any movement of his hands and fingers. O’Keefe successfully posted the following tweets by way of a Bluetooth connection to his computer.

Oxley explained in the 2022 Ted Talk while he hopes to help millions who suffer from ALS, he’d also like to use the device on patients with epilepsy, dementia, and even depression. Similarly, Belfast-based Neurovalens recently acquired FDA clearance for their non-invasive wearable device said to treat generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Neurovalens obtained FDA approval last October for their device targeting relief from insomnia. According to TechCrunch, the startup was recently approved for a third neurostimulating device to treat those diagnosed with obesity and is actively working on a similar device for patients suffering from PTSD.

Their website describes Neurovalens as: “Our medical device technology offers unparalleled transdermal activation of the homeostatic nuclei of the brainstem and hypothalamus, allowing for alterations in autonomic function, circadian regulation and Neuro-metabolic influence.”

Obama’s BRAIN Initiative

While the emergence of these technologies may be groundbreaking, the exploration of the enigmas surrounding the human brain has a rich history spanning several decades.

Some may remember in 2013 when then-President Barack Obama launched the DARPA-backed BRAIN Initiative (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies) Initiative® as part of the White House’s “Grand Challenges - ambitious but achievable goals that require advances in science and technology.” According to the Obama White House Archives, the BRAIN Initiative aimed “to help researchers uncover the mysteries of brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, depression, and traumatic brain injury (TBI).”

DARPA's Involvement In Neurological Research

Throughout the years, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has spearheaded various brain research endeavors, dedicated to pioneering novel technologies and unraveling the mysteries of the brain to augment human potential and address neurological ailments. The following truncated catalog highlights some of DARPA's significant contributions to brain research:

1960s: J.C.R. Licklider's proposals for "man-machine symbiosis" led to the invention of the internet. This laid the foundation for future brain-machine interface research.

1970s: DARPA funded innovative scientific research and technology developments in the field of brain-computer interfaces (BCI) since the 1970s.

The Mansfield Amendment, enacted in 1973, specifically restricted funding for defense research via ARPA/DARPA to projects with clear military utility. This directive likely shaped the trajectory of DARPA's brain research endeavors, prioritizing the creation of technologies tailored for immediate and targeted use by military services and their associated laboratories. Details for this timeframe are limited.

2000s: DARPA funded both invasive and non-invasive BCI research under the umbrella of programs like AugCog and HAPTIX.

2010s: The Revolutionizing Prosthetics program was one of the biggest and most successful, leading to the development of modern functional prosthetics.

2010s: The Neural Dust project explored implantable "Neural Dust" for brain-computer interfaces.

2010s: The Defense Sciences Office (DSO) funded a range of projects related to brain research and neurotechnology.

2010s: The Stentrode project was funded by DARPA and led to the development of a minimally invasive neural-recording device that can be implanted into the brain through blood vessels.

2010s: The Accelerated Learning program aimed at stimulating the brain in a non-invasive way to speed up learning.

2020s: The Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) program aimed at developing high-performance, bi-directional brain-machine interfaces for able-bodied service members.

2020s: DARPA's strategic interest in BCI started in the 1960s, with the Biocybernetics program being one of the first consequential BCI funding in an era when all brain science was 'psychophysiological'.

Since time immemorial, humanity has endeavored to unravel the intricacies of our cognitive processes, yet only a fraction of its workings are understood today.

Human Intelligence Meets Artificial Intelligence

BCI technologies have been marketed as medical devices, but what would this look like commercialized for the general public’s use? It's somewhat unsettling to contemplate the implications of Oxley, Musk, and other BCI technology pioneers' vision for future communication capabilities on humanity. Mass commercial production of devices like Synchron or Neuralink would revolutionize communication, but at what cost?

Oxley offered up the idea that rather than explaining to someone how you feel at any given moment, imagine a world where you would have the ability to “throw your emotion,” essentially projecting your feelings onto another person using the device.

This idea and its commercial value have also crossed the minds of billionaire investors. Synchron announced in December 2022 that they’d received financing totaling over $75 million including Jeff Bezos (Bezos Expeditions) and Bill Gates (Gates Frontier). Synchron also reported in February that the company had acquired an equity stake in Acquandas, a medical component maker to perhaps fast-track the production process.

Introduce another spine-chilling dimension of artificial intelligence coupled with digital telepathy, and a fresh ethical quandary emerges regarding its responsible use on the masses. In 2018, at a Sydney, Australia TEDx Talk, Oxley was already entertaining the idea of computing data from the human brain using algorithms. What could possibly go wrong?

While the introduction of new technologies aimed at enhancing the quality of life for individuals with limited mobility is certainly a positive step forward, its impact extends beyond the realm of healthcare. Delving into the intricacies of the human brain and accessing vast amounts of data has captured the attention of many, some of whom do not have our best interests at heart.

Although the current capabilities include mundane tasks such as posting on social media and online shopping, integrating AI and plugging everyone into other technologies such as the Internet of Everything raises significant ethical dilemmas. The prospect of instant telepathy, inadvertently revealing one's innermost thoughts, and compromising user privacy is alarming.

Given DARPA's extensive funding of clinical trials and research in this domain, it seems evident that the goals extend beyond merely enhancing the lives of those with paralysis and dementia. The innovators behind these technologies openly acknowledge their broader vision, indicating aspirations beyond medical applications for their devices.

