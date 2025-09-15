Wrong Speak Publishing

Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
1d

Well stated. I am at a loss trying to understand those that celebrate Kirk’s death. In their celebration they demonstrate what a deep moral abyss they are in. I wonder how they got there. My premise is that they do not have anything to believe and cherish in their lives, they follow flawed rhetoric that makes them feel “part of something”. Those (politicians, MSM, news talking heads) espousing violence, hateful speech and action against those that do not agree need to be identified and revealed for what they are. Let the poll of publican opinion do the rest.

Barbara
1d

John Barnett was silenced. He was shot in a hotel parking lot with no witnesses and declared a suicide so he wouldn't be able to speak in court about why boeing's planes were falling out of the sky. What we all saw last week was not quiet. Nobody can stop talking about it. Wall to wall media coverage, and I can hardly find a tweet about anything else nearly a week later. The silliest take I've been seeing is that this was a left/right issue. Do you know lots of lefty snipers? An alternate theory is it was someone up by the stage, which are also obviously not lefties either. Who benefits? Lots of money being thrown around over this right now. Millions of dollars for someone who was already making 400k per year. Who wants the left and right distracted over someone who is clearly been made into a martyr as most assassinations like this create. Why would anyone trust the official story? The FBI and other alphabet agencies should be prime suspects just like they were 100% responsible for the Gov Whitmer kidnapping plot, and much more. It wouldn't be the first time they used a sniper for a political goal. This so obviously has nothing to do with the left, but you all expect lefties to mourn with you, and that is also a completely unreasonable expectation. You can guess why from the Charlie Kirk quotes about starting a race war, about George Floyd and other police killings, about Palestine, and even about MLKjr. Doesn't make anyone a murderer for disliking the guy just as we can't blame Charlie Kirk for George Floyd's murder just because he was really happy about it. So ask, what is happening in the dark while everyone's eyes are on this? Are they using this to take away Constitutional protections? A lot of you are cheering for the State to do that.

