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GenderRealistMom's avatar
GenderRealistMom
7h

"can a society survive indefinitely without a shared conception of what is good?" Probably not. We just don't know where to draw the line, when to stop as humans - everyone has a different opinion and really, we can only tolerate one another's view to an extent. So many things that started as compassion for fellow humans turned into very slippery slopes - assisted suicide, gay rights, reproductive rights, "free love", etc. As a non-Christian, I wouldn't be comfortable with Christianity as a shared conception. Not that we are taking a poll here, but my vote for shared values would be the Noahide Laws.

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