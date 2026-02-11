Originally published 1/29/26 on OWGreg

This is something I never thought I’d have to consider, much less collect, write, and publish, but after seeing Stephen Colbert’s recent witticism:

“Do not compare ICE or Border Patrol agents to the Nazis. That’s an unfair comparison. The Nazis were willing to show their faces,” and thinking about the mindless sheep who agree with him, the unfortunate time has come where our leftist friends and seemingly millions of uneducated fools actually need to better understand the true horrors of the Holocaust.

Before beginning, I will specify that I am neither Jewish nor am I an historian. I am a middle-aged American who learned about WWII, the Nazis, and the Holocaust in school and through those archaic wood-based products, otherwise known as books, and am sick of the flippant view and comparisons peddled by idiots.

I have no doubt that survivors, families, and historians can top, both in numbers and horror, the examples I will share below. But both the lack of empathy for Jews and others victimized by the Holocaust and the complete lack of perspective exhibited by ‘people’ like Colbert demand that the Holocaust be better understood for what it was.

Beware, the examples below are distressing and hard to read, much less truly consider, but exemplify what truly happened to the victims of the Holocaust and should, at least for any person with a bit of humanity, cause any contemporary comparison to be treated as the ravings of the mentally deficient.

1. The Holocaust was a deliberately designed, engineered, scheduled, industrialized genocide. The attempted annihilation of entire peoples. Camps were designed and built. Train tracks were laid. Murderous mechanisms were engineered and produced specifically to this end. This can never be considered ‘injustice’ or ‘oppression’ or any of today’s buzzwords.

2. Men, women, and children arrived in camps together and within hours simply ceased to exist. Entire families and generations were exterminated in moments. Not deported. Not jailed. Not moved. Just ended.

3. Mothers with children were forced to make horrific choices in an act of psychological terror so demented that we cringe when reading about it in fiction. Which child should die immediately? Which child may survive for another 5 minutes? Or maybe be tortured? This was deliberately engineered and implemented.

4. Children were the subject of horrific experiments. Deliberate infection with disease, without treatment. Surgical procedures are performed without anesthesia. Twins were subjected to extreme experiments just to see which would die first.

5. Starvation was used as policy. People were made to go days, weeks, months without food. Bodies collapsing, organs failing in deliberate, extended suffering with an absolute goal of agonizing death. Not just their own death, but watching compatriots endure and succumb to the same pre-determined design.

6. Entire populations were exterminated at the same time. Whole Jewish villages shot down together. Citizens watching their neighbors and family members being executed while waiting for their turn. Mothers killed with babies in their arms and piled into mass graves.

7. Many victims of the Holocaust were even forced to participate in the atrocities designed and engineered by the Nazis. Digging the graves, handling the dead bodies, and rooting through the remains for valuables. These victims were not only the target of the genocide but were also made unwilling accomplices. Deliberately.

8. The true industrial scale belies belief. Over 6 million erased. Over 1.5 million children. Literally thousands killed a day. In multiple camps and countries.

That was the Holocaust and the legacy of the Nazis.

You can oppose immigration enforcement. You can oppose deportation. You can seek accountability. You can look to change the legitimate laws of the land. But to compare the current situation in Minneapolis or the US to the above is like, well, comparing a deportation to the most evil, extreme, and inhumane behavior ever engineered by man.

