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John Olson's avatar
John Olson
20h

I am an adoptive father. People irk me when they say they "adopted" a dog. No, you do not adopt a dog any more than you buy a child. It's a dog, not a person.

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
1d

When I am referred to as my dog's mom, I respond that I am bitch, but not that kind. I see young people pushing their pooches in baby carriages. I will give into the elderly old lady pushing her 15 year old dog in a carriage but no one in their 20s and 30s should be doing this. I feel like I am watching something from the Twilight Zone.

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