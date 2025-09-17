Wrong Speak Publishing

Dave Vierthaler
2h

Good article. One note though, Melissa Hortman had just voted with the Republicans to deny healthcare to illegal immigrants. To paraphrase her, she said that she did what leaders do, they step up and she voted for the people of MN. Vance Boelter, the man that killed her has his own sketchy background.

Zephareth Ledbetter
1h

It is likely that Hortman's murder and Shapiro's attempted murder/arson, though both were/are Democrats, were also perpetrated by leftists, in their cases because they weren't leftist enough to satisfy those extreme elements Hortman due to a healthcare vote, and Shapiro for supporting Israel.

When you mention the mislabeling of Kirk and his ilk with "the typical names of racist, white supremacist, homophobe, Nazi" as being wrong because of the inaccuracies of those labels (and it certainly is), you miss a deeper point - even if someone is in fact all of those things, as loathsome as that may be, it does not mean they should be killed. The 1st Amendment only works when it is inviolable, , and its importance is most clearly shown when it protects speech we find offensive.

