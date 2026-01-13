For decades, Americans have assumed that a college degree is essential because it’s the surest path to a good job and a stable future. Parents save, kids study, taxpayers pony up billions, and colleges nationwide expand their campuses and payrolls.

That assumption is now under fire. Skyrocketing costs, crushing student debt, and new alternatives for work and learning have families asking whether college is really necessary. After all, most substantive learning, skill development, and life experience occur outside the classroom.

The case for college is obvious in certain fields. Medicine, law, engineering, and scientific research require years of structured study. A diploma once signaled discipline, persistence, and the ability to meet high expectations. But today, there’s a legitimate concern that some diplomas are awarded as participation trophies for warming a seat, meeting watered-down DEI standards, and helping feed a bloated cash cow.

On the other hand, some schools still make an effort to hire good educators. Combined with mentorships and alumni networks, the high tuition may pay off. The economic case has validity too. Statistically, graduates earn more and face lower unemployment. But statistics can be misleading. For every success story, countless others carry debt into middle age and still struggle to find meaningful work. For them, the supposed advantages never materialize.

Nearly every school claims to foster critical thinking. Yet, students across the country routinely encounter radical professors pushing anti-American propaganda and civil disobedience, instead of fulfilling their primary task of informing intellects and shaping characters. That sounds more like fostering subversion than critical thinking.

Meanwhile, alternatives are abundant. Military service, apprenticeships, trade schools, entrepreneurship, and entry-level jobs build discipline, teamwork, and valuable skills. Professional associations, civic networks, and even online communities open doors once reserved for degree-holders. And don’t forget about the army of dedicated workers who punch a clock every day, performing manual tasks that keep our country running.

Regarding those who disparage people for choosing to build a life without college, I say baloney! After a couple of semesters, this former Marine left college behind, tested for the Philadelphia Fire Department, and enjoyed a rewarding career filled with friendship, opportunity, challenge, and service — all while earning a decent living.

Share

Another thing: with a tablet and internet connection, knowledge has never been more accessible. Even this old high school graduate dabbles in philosophy, theology, and classical literature, drawing from a wealth of free or low-cost materials offered by top schools like Hillsdale College, Ave Maria University, and the Augustine Institute.

The real question students — with the assistance of their parents — should be asking, “Is college necessary for me?” If the answer is yes, go in with your eyes wide open, have a plan, and do your due diligence because there’s a lot of expensive junk on the market, and there’s way more to a meaningful life than collecting a check and accumulating a bunch of stuff that will ultimately end up in a landfill.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.