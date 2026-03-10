When media celebrities talk about the bombing of Iran, most people instinctively sort it into one of two boxes: “necessary self-defense” or “reckless aggression.” But there is another way of thinking about war that is not focused on political partisanship. It comes from being human. It also helps to be familiar with a longstanding moral tradition associated with thinkers like St. Augustine of Hippo and St. Thomas Aquinas, commonly called “Just War Theory.”

Think of these basic, common-sense principles as a checklist for good reasoning:

First is legitimate authority. Military force should only be used by recognized governments or international bodies acting for the public good, not by rogue militias or lone actors. This matters with Iran because airstrikes carried out by recognized states may claim legal justification, but that alone does not necessarily make them morally right.

Second is just cause. War is meant to stop a grave wrong—such as defending against an imminent attack—not to settle grudges, display strength, or reshape a region for advantage. If bombing Iran is truly about preventing a clear and immediate threat, it may meet this test. If it is merely about wealth, dominance, revenge, or saving face, it fails.

Third is the right intention. Even if a conflict begins justly, it can quickly devolve into something evil as events unfold.

Fourth, military force must be the last resort, used only after serious diplomatic and economic pressure has been tried in good faith.

Fifth, proportionality requires that the harm done not be greater than the harm prevented. Dropping bombs that kill large numbers of civilians can make the cure worse than the disease. Indiscriminately bombing cities, infrastructure, or neighborhoods where civilians will predictably die is not merely bad strategy—it is a blatant moral failure.

Sixth, there must be a reasonable probability of success. Applied to Iran, these principles raise hard questions. Will bombing actually reduce danger, or will it provoke a wider war? Are leaders truly seeking peace, or merely posturing before the next round of escalation?

This longstanding framework does not say “never fight,” nor is it a simple fix. It does say, however, “fight only when your back is against the wall, and only to the extent absolutely necessary to reach an achievable goal.” For the average person, “Just War Theory” offers a mature and responsible way to think beyond persuasive sound bites and tribal loyalties.

Bottom line: Every war claims to be just, but history shows that all of them leave deep and lasting physical, psychological, and spiritual wounds. If bombing Iran moves the world closer to peace and eliminates a nuclear threat, that’s a good thing, but if the gamble fails, it will almost certainly move it closer to the abyss.

Pray for world leaders, our military, and ourselves, because the decisions they make—and the positions we support—will not only produce immediate consequences; they will also reverberate into eternity, when the “Just Judge” will separate the sheep from the goats because he alone has all the unredacted intel.

