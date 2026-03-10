Wrong Speak Publishing

andy
5h

More firma terra neath an unstable bottom line:

Let’s not grant unearned wiggle room to persons by passive voice impersonalizing:

Every warmonger claims to be just.

But most of them are just warmongers.

Empire America is guilty on all six counts in this Iran iteration.

It is also guilty in all the other iterations stretching back to the future.

The future that does not budge because “fallen man” does not nearly often enough knock down, & out, the most fallen among them, but instead, lifts them up onto shoulders & carries them.

Pacts with the devils known.

War Is The Force That Gives Us Meaning (Chris Hedges) & the medium’s message is “Whatever you do, don’t call it what it is.”

Murder, & suicide, is what it is.

“Our conventional response to all media, namely that it is how they are used that counts, is the numb stance of the technological idiot. For the ‘content’ of a medium is like the juicy piece of meat carried by the burglar to distract the watchdog of the mind.”

— Marshall McLuhan

